Recent Red Wings Draft Pick Makes Sweden's World Junior Roster

Sweden has officially unveiled its roster for the 2026 World Junior Championship, and among the notable names is Detroit Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg.

The 18-year-old forward, selected 44th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, has steadily climbed the ranks in Swedish hockey, earning his spot on the national U20 team with a combination of physicality, two-way play, and a nose for the net.

Genborg, a product of Linköping HC, made his mark early in the club’s system, progressing from the J18 team to the J20 squad. In 28 games at the J20 level, he tallied 34 points, showcasing his offensive instincts while continuing to develop his strong forechecking game. His consistent performance earned him a call-up to Linköping HC’s senior team in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), where he appeared in 28 games, scoring twice against top-tier competition.

On the international stage, Genborg has been equally impressive as he contributed three assists in seven games at the World U18 Championships and totaled 18 points in 28 games with Sweden’s U18 team, recording seven goals and 11 assists. His early exposure to international competition has helped prepare him for the elevated level of play at the World Junior Championships.

This season, Genborg has transitioned to Timrå IK in the SHL, continuing to refine his all-around game. Through 25 games, he has posted 15 points (8 goals, 7 assists) while maintaining his reputation as a hard-nosed, two-way forward. He has also been contributing to Sweden’s U20 team with three points in eight games leading into the World Junior Championship.

Sweden’s coaching staff expressed confidence in Genborg’s ability to make an impact at the World Juniors, citing his combination of physicality, offensive instincts, and experience in top-tier leagues as key assets. Fans will be watching closely as Genborg looks to continue his development and showcase why he was a high second-round pick for the Red Wings.

