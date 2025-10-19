Red Wings' Axel Sandin-Pellikka On First NHL Goal: "It’s Unbelievable"

Not only did the Detroit Red Wings pick up their fourth consecutive victory by defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on Friday evening, but it was also a milestone night for defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka.

The Swedish-born defenseman tallied his first goal in the National Hockey League by beating goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy during the opening 20 minutes of play, which was followed by an exuberant celebration.

Following practice on Saturday, Sandin-Pellikka said he was still trying to wrap his head around the accomplishment that he'll certainly remember for the rest of his life.

"Unbelievable," he said of his goal. "It was hard to wrap my head around what was going on when it happened, but it's an awesome feeling. It's hard to describe."

"I saw a lane," he said of what he saw on the play. "Just get it on net and good things happen, I guess."

Sandin-Pellikka is one of three rookies who made the Red Wings' roster out of Training Camp and the pre-season as well as Emmitt Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård. Finnie was especially excited about the tally, jumping up and down while hugging his teammates immediately afterward.

It was Finnie who came literally one inch from netting what would have been not only the go-ahead goal late in the third period of a tied game, but what would have been his own first NHL goal. His shot was stopped by the knob of Vasilevskiy's stick and deflected up into the protective netting.

Sandin-Pellikka may not have a specific celebration planned if he’s on the ice for Finnie’s inevitable first NHL goal, but he can’t wait to see it.

"Not yet, we might have to work on one," he said. "I'm looking forward to them getting their firsts."

The Edmonton Oilers, who are the next opponent for the Red Wings on Sunday afternoon, feature a formidable up-front presence of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, two of the most offensively gifted players in the world.

Their talent isn't lost on Sandin-Pellikka, who will play against them for the first time in his career.

Don't expect him to be intimidated, however.

"It's the best league in the world, so getting my first game was good for me," he said of the impending matchup. "Those two are really good players, but I have to have my head up and know when I'm on the ice I have to be a bit more cautious."

It'll be a fun challenge."

