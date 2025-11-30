Red Wings Blue Chip Prospect Suffers Major Injury

The Detroit Red Wings received concerning news Friday amid reports that blue chip prospect Dmitri Buchelnikov is expected to miss two to three months with an upper-body injury. According to multiple sources, the 22-year-old winger is slated to undergo surgery on Monday.

Buchelnikov, Detroit’s 2022 second-round pick, had been on track for a potential transition to North American hockey either late this season or ahead of the 2025–26 campaign. The young Russian forward has continued to develop overseas, turning in another strong campaign with CSKA Moscow before suffering the injury.

Through 30 KHL games this season, Buchelnikov posted 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points. That production followed an impressive rookie year in which he tallied 15 goals and 39 assists for 54 points in 65 games, earning a spot in the KHL All-Star Game.

His rapid rise has not gone unnoticed. In The Hockey News season preview this past August, writer Bob Duff ranked Buchelnikov as the No. 9 prospect in the Red Wings’ system.

While Detroit has not confirmed the reported injury timeline, the news would mark a setback for one of the organization’s most promising young forwards.

