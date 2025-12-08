Red Wings' Carter Bear Named To Team Canada For 2026 World Juniors

The Detroit Red Wings’ 2025 first-round pick, Carter Bear, continues to make waves in the hockey world. The Winnipeg native has been named to Team Canada’s roster for the 2026 World Junior Championships, a major milestone for the young winger as he continues to develop into one of Detroit’s most promising prospects.

Bear, who signed his entry-level contract with the Red Wings in mid-July, made an immediate impression during Detroit’s preseason. In three games, he recorded four shots on net, seven hits, and two blocked shots. While he didn’t register a point, his physical presence and work ethic stood out. The Red Wings ultimately opted to return him to the Everett Silvertips in the WHL to allow him to log top-line minutes and continue honing the skills he picked up during development and training camp.

After missing the start of the Silvertips’ season, Bear has quickly caught up to speed. In 23 games, he has tallied 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points, adding to a standout 2024-25 season in which he exploded for 40 goals and 42 assists in 56 games. While his offensive talent is undeniable, Bear has been placing a strong emphasis on the physical side of his game, developing a more well-rounded style that could serve him well at the professional level.

At 6-foot and just under 180 pounds, Bear still has room to add strength, a step that could further enhance his physical game. His selection to Team Canada for the World Juniors represents a key test in his development and offers an opportunity to measure himself against some of the best young talent in the world.

Bear has quickly become one of the Red Wings’ most exciting prospects as in The Hockey News' recent Yearbook issue, writer Bob Duff ranked him as Detroit’s second-best prospect behind defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka, ahead of notable names like Nate Danielson, Trey Augustine, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard.

With his combination of skill, grit, and ongoing development, Bear is shaping up to be a cornerstone of the Red Wings’ future and now, with the World Juniors on the horizon, he has a chance to prove it on the international stage.

