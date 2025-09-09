Red Wings' Dylan Larkin Recognized in NHL.com’s Annual Top 50 Rankings

Dylan Larkin carries the weight of the Detroit Red Wings on his shoulders as team captain, embodying the hopes of a success-starved fan base. There is arguably no one on the ice more determined to bring playoff hockey to Little Caesars Arena for the first time.

As a 19-year-old rookie on the last Red Wings team to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2015–16, Larkin has since faced difficult questions night after night as the team’s leader and endured several challenging seasons, none of which were more trying on the ice than the 2019–20 campaign.

Through it all, which have included some off-ice challenges, Larkin has persevered and grown into a man in front of our eyes. Not only did he recently marry, but he's now the father of a newborn baby girl, Lennyn Marie Larkin, born in May.

When the Red Wings do ultimately break their lengthy playoff drought, you can bet that Larkin's spirit will be lifted in ways he didn't think possible.

Following his fourth straight campaign of scoring no less than 30 goals, Larkin landed into the No. 41 slot on NHL.com's recent rankings of the best 50 players in the League today, besting the likes of Alex Ovechkin, Jake Guentzel, and Brady Tkachuk.

While attending a Detroit Tigers game at Comerica Park last week, Larkin expressed optimism for the upcoming season, citing the steady influx of young talent onto the roster.

"We're going to have some guys who will come up and impress, and hopefully solidify themselves as roster players for a bright future in their careers and for our team," he continued. "I'm really excited for the group and the possibilities of what can happen over the next 82 games for us."

It won't be long before Larkin and the rest of his Red Wings teammates hit the ice in Traverse City for Training Camp, which officially begins on Sept. 18. This will be followed by the beginning of pre-season play against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sept. 23 at Little Caesars Arena.

