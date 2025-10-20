Red Wings’ Strong Start Dims Spotlight on Former Top Pick’s Struggles

The Detroit Red Wings are white hot to start the season with a 5-0-0 record since head coach Todd McLellan called the team out for their performance in the season opener loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Since then, the Wings have outscored their opponents 19–9, with nearly all of their victories coming against high-caliber competition including the back-to-back Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers, their divisional rivals the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, and two wins over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

During the Red Wings’ recent hot streak, captain Dylan Larkin has set the tone with outstanding play, recording four goals and six assists for 10 points in 10 games, the most points in the NHL over that span. Detroit’s top-six forwards have all chipped in, with rookie Emmitt Finnie standing out early. Finnie has posted two goals and three assists through his first five games, maintaining a point-per-game pace, highlighted by his two-goal performance Sunday against Edmonton. His strong start has him tied for the league lead in rookie scoring alongside Minnesota’s Zeev Buium.

Detroit Red Wings team captain Dylan Larkin, who scored twice in Sunday afternoon's 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, pointed to the contributions of players that don't necessarily grab the most attention in the headlines as part of his team's winning streak.

The Red Wings’ second line, built around the star tandem of “Cat and Pat” (Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane) with Marco Kasper in the middle, has been nothing short of dominant. The trio has combined for two goals and eight assists (11 points), making an impact both at even strength and on the power play. Depth contributions have come as well, with Mason Appleton adding three goals and an assist.

Only one Detroit player has played all six games remains without a point. While fans are buzzing about Finnie and rookie defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård has yet to find the scoresheet despite averaging 13:43 of ice time per game on the third line. He currently sits with a -3 rating, tied with Travis Hamonic for the team’s worst plus-minus rating.

The lack of production is surprising given Brandsegg-Nygård’s strong preseason, when he tallied four goals and two assists for six points in seven exhibition games. The coaching staff has continued to give him opportunities, including minutes on the second power-play unit, where he still maintains a role as he looks to regain his scoring touch.

The real question is whether Brandsegg-Nygård just needs a bit more time before breaking out like Finnie did against Edmonton, or if he’s not quite the player fans hoped he’d be.

Detroit Red Wings rookie forward Emmitt Finnie scored his first two NHL goals, helping his team earn their fifth straight win with a 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Little Caesars Arena.

To be fair to the 20-year-old Norwegian winger, Brandsegg-Nygård has done plenty to try and make an impact. He’s tied with Finnie for the team lead in hits (21) and has posted above-average metrics across several areas. His top skating speed of 22.12 mph ranks in the 77th percentile league-wide, while his 83.02 mph shot velocity sits six miles per hour above the NHL average, placing him in the 75th percentile. He’s also generated nine shots this season, slightly above the league average of 8.6, and his four mid-range and two high-danger scoring chances suggest that a breakthrough could be right around the corner especially with a favorable stretch of opponents ahead.

The Red Wings next face the Buffalo Sabres, who have shown recent improvement but still surrendered 14 goals over their first four games, followed by a matchup with the New York Islanders and a home-and-home series against the St. Louis Blues. Both the Islanders and Blues rank in the bottom 13 defensively, allowing 19 and 18 goals, respectively. The opportunities will be there for Brandsegg-Nygård, but if he can’t start creating his own chances soon, Detroit’s coaching staff may be forced to explore other lineup options to reward players who are generating more offense.

