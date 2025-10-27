Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren Silences Trade Talks With Timely Hot Streak

As the Detroit Red Wings bounce back with a resounding 6-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues after trailing 4-0 early in the second period, depth forward Jonatan Berggren quietly continued his hot streak. The 25-year-old former 33rd overall pick has been mentioned numerous times in trade rumors but has responded in a effective manner.

The Swedish winger struggled to start the season with no points over his first two games but over his last three games, he has two goals and two assists for four points. With the recent chatter around rookie Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, this could be a sign of good faith to Berggren that he may be able to stay on the third line and earn more minutes. For a majority of this season, he has played with veterans Mason Appleton and J.T. Compher with Detroit bench boss Todd McLellan possibly looking to roll with this unit going forward.

Berggren has consistently produced between 20 and 30 points throughout his career but has struggled to secure a regular role in the lineup. His highest game totals came in his rookie season with 67 appearances, followed by 75 games last year. With more of a runway following his recent hot streak, Berggren may be able to finally turn into the player the Red Wings hoped he'd be. It would be a good sign if he continued to play with Compher as the 30-year-old veteran has been red hot with two goals and three assists for a point-per-game average over his last five games. The duo should be able to take advantage of some of Detroit's favorable matchups coming up and keep Berggren hot.

Detroit's next few game comes against the Blues on Tuesday, who will be on their second leg of a back-to-back after playing against the Penguins on Monday. Following that, they will face a sharp defensive team in the LA Kings this Thursday, but Berggren will have a strong chance to bounce back with upcoming games against the Ducks and Sharks, two of the league’s weakest defensive teams, ranking sixth-worst and worst in goals against per game, respectively.

