Red Wings List Patrick Kane Day-to-Day, John Leonard Set For Major Role

Detroit Red Wings star Patrick Kane will miss the next two games with an upper-body injury, head coach Todd McLellan confirmed Sunday. McLellan said Kane is considered day-to-day after tweaking something in his upper body during Saturday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The injury comes at an inopportune time for Kane, who continues to climb the NHL record books. The 37-year-old moved to within two goals of becoming the 50th player in league history to score 500 career goals after finding the back of the net in Detroit’s 4-0 shutout win over his former team on Saturday night. Kane is also just nine points shy of passing Mike Modano for the most points by a U.S.-born player in NHL history.

With Kane sidelined, recently recalled forward John Leonard is expected to step into a sizeable role. According to The Athletic’s Max Bultman, Leonard is slated to take Kane’s spot on the second line alongside Andrew Copp and Alex DeBrincat, making his Red Wings debut during the upcoming homestand.

Detroit recalled Leonard late Sunday night from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, rewarding one of the hottest scorers in the minors. The 27-year-old New Jersey native has been dominant this season, helping lead the Griffins to a remarkable 22-1-0-1 record. Leonard currently sits as one of the AHL’s top scorers with 19 goals and 10 assists for 29 points in just 20 games, finding the back of the net in 15 of those 20 contests.

Leonard was named the AHL’s Player of the Month for November after posting 24 points in 15 games. Despite playing fewer games than many of his peers, he trails the league’s scoring lead by just two points behind two forwards tied atop the leaderboard.

Kane’s absence is expected to be brief as the Red Wings begin a four-game homestand with a quick home-and-home detour that includes a visit to the White House and a matchup in Washington. The coaching staff appears to be giving Kane rest to recover from the nagging issue, with a potential return penciled in for the third game of the homestand next Sunday against the Capitals.

Despite being one of the oldest players in the NHL, Kane has remained a difference-maker this season, recording 23 points in 24 games. His recent surge has helped unlock Detroit’s depth scoring, particularly alongside longtime teammate DeBrincat. Kane has produced 14 points over his last 12 games, a stretch that has coincided with the Red Wings heating up offensively as a group.

