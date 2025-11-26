Red Wings' Lucas Raymond Speaks Out After Unpenalized Questionable Hit

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings were understandably frustrated during the third period of Monday evening's game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center when what should have been a blatant interference penalty went uncalled by both on-ice referees.

Late in the third period with the Devils leading by a 4-3 score, Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond was leveled in the neutral zone by Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler despite being nowhere near the puck. Raymond was shaken up but managed to stay in the game.

Rather than receiving the power-play they expected, the Red Wings were forced to play on and ultimately lost in regulation despite a late surge with goaltender Cam Talbot pulled for an extra attacker.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Following practice on Wednesday morning, Raymond admitted that he was disappointed that what should have been an obvious interference call went unpunished.

"I was disappointed that nothing came out of it during the game, I think after the game it doesn't really matter for me, the game was over," he said. "It is what it is, it's not up to me. Obviously I didn't think it was a clean hit, but it's whatever."

Raymond appeared to have the wind knocked out of him, an understandable result of being blindsided with a hit from an opponent he never saw coming.

"Yeah, I was looking the other way," Raymond said of the effects of the hit. "Obviously I didn't see him, so it's tough to be prepared. But it is what it is, it's hockey and it's fast out there."

Frustrations boiled over for the Red Wings after the final horn, as multiple skirmishes broke out after the game's result was officially in the books.

While the Red Wings can channel some of that emotion into a strong effort Wednesday night against the visiting Nashville Predators, they also hope to carry over the offensive push they showed in the final frame.

"It's a new game, we're playing a different team," Raymond said. "Obviously, I think we were happy in the third period in New Jersey with how we played, especially offensively, and we'll try and build off of it."

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum