Red Wings' Patrick Kane On The Verge of NHL History

All throughout his Hall of Fame NHL career, which began in 2007 with the Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane has earned the nickname "Showtime" - and for good reason.

Now with the Detroit Red Wings, Kane continues to wow sellout crowds at Little Caesars Arena with his patented stickhandling abilities and trademark celebrations after scoring.

Speaking of goals, Kane moved to within two tallies of becoming the 50th player in NHL history to reach 500 career goals, lighting the lamp on Saturday evening as part of Detroit's 4-0 win against his former team.

Not only that, but Kane is now within nine points of passingMike Modano for the most points by a U.S.-born player in NHL history.

When Kane reaches 500 goals scored, he'll also only be the fifth U.S.-born player to do so.

“It’s amazing to come back and see the Kane and Detroit jerseys in the crowd,” Kane said afterward. “Had a moment there after the game with the fans too, so it’s cool that it’s once a year and you can come back and really enjoy it.”

Like the consumate professional he is, Kane also looked at the team as a whole and spoke of the importance of finishing their season-high six-game road swing on a high note.

Red Wings Laud "Complete Game" Effort vs. Blackhawks To Cap Successful Road Swing

The Detroit Red Wings picked up their fourth win on their season-high six-game road swing, capped by their 4-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday evening.

“That’s a great trip. Six games in 10 days with a lot of travel, that’s a real tough trip," Kane said. "So, to come out 4-1-1 I think we can be real happy with that.”

Kane will have a chance to set NHL history, as four of Detroit's next five games are at Little Caesars Arena.

