Red Wings Players To Watch In 2025-26: Andrew Copp

It was a homecoming for forward Andrew Copp, an Ann Arbor native who played for the University of Michigan, when he signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Detroit Red Wings during the 2022 offseason.

He was one of multiple new players brought into the fold for that season by GM Steve Yzerman, signing a five-year contract.

It took Copp a while to get going offensively with his new team, as he didn't tally his first goal in a Detroit uniform until November 3 of that season en route to what was a nine goal, 33 assist season.

Copp's offensive numbers haven't been earth shattering by any means, but he's carved out a valuable role for himself as a defensive forward who is reliable in both the face-off circle and on the penalty kill.

Right before Detroit's slide in the month of March this past season, Copp suffered a season-ending pectoral injury after getting involved in a scuffle with Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber. He would undergo successful surgery and, while he was unavailable for the remainder of the campaign, he's expected to be fully healthy for the beginning of Training Camp on Sept. 18.

Following Copp's injury, the Red Wings amassed a record of 11-13-2 and ultimately missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs. For comparison, they went 15-5-2 with Copp in the lineup following the hiring of new head coach Todd McLellan on December 26.

In the 56 games he skated in, Copp scored 10 goals while adding 13 assists.

While he's not setting any offensive records with the Red Wings, his absence from the lineup was clearly felt in key situations and contributed in large part to Detroit's slide in March.

"You don't know what you're missing until you miss it," McLellan said of Copp's absence. "We didn't realize as a coaching staff, when we first got here, that he meant a lot to the team. In his situation, do you expect 35 goals from him? That's probably unrealistic. But the things he does on the ice ... he was really starting to play.

"He balances out the line a little bit."

Copp himself said that he was looking forward to playing a full season under McLellan, which he feels will pay dividends for the Red Wings considering the near night and day difference of their overall play after he took over the head coaching duties.

"Two seven-game winning streaks in 20 games," said Copp of Detroit's play under McLellan. "It was a little time, but hopefully with a full training camp and offseason and everything to plan, we're not sitting here at the end of the regular season."

Copp and the Red Wings will begin Training Camp in Traverse City, Mich. on September 18, which will be followed by the annual Red & White Game on Sept. 22 (moved to Grand Rapids for this season), and they'll play their exhibition opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 23.

