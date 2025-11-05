Red Wings Prospect Carter Bear Bringing Grit And Growth After NHL Experience

The Detroit Red Wings signed 2025 first round pick Carter Bear to an entry level deal in mid-July and had the young winger play meaningful minutes in the preseason. With no points but four shots on net, seven hits and two blocks in three pre-season games, Bear was noticeable but the Red Wings opted to return the Winnipeg native to the juniors so he can continue to play top minutes and start putting into play some of the things he learned at development and training camp with Detroit.

After missing the start of the Everett Silvertips season, Bear is catching up to speed, having played nine games so far this season and totaling four goals and four assists for eight points. Just days before turning 19 on Tuesday, he delivered his best performance of the season Sunday, scoring once and adding two primary assists in the Silvertips’ commanding 7-2 win over the Spokane Chiefs.

Bear has experienced both hot and cold stretches this season, collecting eight points across five of nine games while going scoreless in the other four. His aggressive playing style remains evident, as he has registered eight or more shots on goal in two games this year, scoring in both. He’s averaging about 3.55 shots and 1.53 penalty minutes per game, compared to 1.38 penalty minutes per game last season. This increase may reflect the Red Wings’ desire for Bear to adopt a more physical style of play, preparing him for the intensity of the AHL when he earns a call-up.

It also seems that Bear is emphasizing the physical side of his game over scoring, since his offensive talent is already established. Developing his physical play could help him become a more well-rounded player ready for the pro level. Last season, he accumulated 77 penalty minutes, and he’s currently on pace for nearly 100, with early projections placing him around 97 this season.

Some of Bear’s penalties are understandable given his focus on physicality while competing against younger players. A couple of interference calls may have come from mistimed hits or being overly aggressive on opponents without the puck. Without video footage, we can only speculate, but a pair of slashing penalties likely stem from assertive stick checks that caught an opponent’s hands instead of the puck. He has also been called for roughing, boarding, and tripping, suggesting a few misjudged physical plays as he continues to refine his approach.

If anything, the dip in production to an under point-per-game average for the young winger is a good thing as it shows he's no longer focusing on just finding the scoresheet but how to improve overall as a player. Red Wings fans eager to track Bear’s journey this season can catch every Everett Silvertips game live on Victory+, the official streaming home of the Western Hockey League. Thanks to a league-wide partnership, all WHL matchups are available to stream for free, complete with your choice of home or away broadcast.

