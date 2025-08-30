Red Wings Prospect Spotlight: William Wallinder Poised To Take Next Step

The rebuilding of the prospect cupboard was one of the considerable tasks that Steve Yzerman undertook when he returned to the Detroit Red Wings to take over the general manager's role from Ken Holland in 2019.

His best two draft selections thus far in defenseman Moritz Seider and forward Lucas Raymond have already made considerable impacts on the organization and, being viewed as foundational pieces, were re-signed to a combined 15 years last September.

This most recent season saw the emergence of additional Yzerman Draft selections like defenseman Simon Edvinsson and forward Marco Kasper, both of whom have become regulars in the Red Wings' lineup.

Among the standout names among the prospects who continue their development in Detroit's system is defenseman William Wallinder, the 32nd overall pick by the Red Wings in 2020.

Wallinder has spent the previous two seasons with the American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins, skating in 127 total games along with another 12 postseason games.

His ice time increased with the Griffins this past season to the numerous call ups by the Red Wings of William Lagesson, who often served as the club's eighth defenseman.

In the mind of Griffins head coach Brian Lashoff, a former Griffins and Red Wings defenseman in his own right, Wallinder is progressing nicely.

"He's steadily progressing into a guy that I think is definitely has potential to play," Lashoff said of Wallinder. "He, you know, took steps last year, playing more minutes, and we had (William) Lagesson with us at the start of the season, and then he went up to Detroit, so Wallinder took over a lot of that ice time. And I think he did well."

Lashoff touted Wallinder's skating and stickwork among his strengths that will eventually help him earn a full-time gig at the NHL level.

"And, you know, obviously a great skater, you know, underrated. I think defensively, he has a good stick, and those types of things are going to be huge for him to take the next step to go to the NHL," he said. "So definitely a guy that I think is steadily, steadily progressing to the point where he's going to be knocking on the door."

Wallinder, who was once named the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season while playing with Rögle BK, was called up to the Red Wings in December after an injury to Edvinsson, though he ultimately didn't see any playing time.

In March 2023, Wallinder signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Red Wings. The 2025-26 season will mark the final season of that deal, after which he's eligible for restricted free agency.

