Red Wings' Sandin-Pellikka Finally Showing Long Awaited Offensive Upside

The Detroit Red Wings are riding a wave of optimism, and rookie defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka has played a starring role in recent successes. The former 17th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft turned heads Tuesday night with his best goal of the season, a highlight-reel tally that helped the Red Wings defeat the New York Islanders.

Sandin-Pellikka fired a sharp-angle shot over the shoulder of Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, showcasing his poise and shooting ability. The goal was the latest sign of a player hitting his stride, as he has tallied two goals and five assists for seven points over his last seven games. This surge has contributed to secondary scoring for Detroit, which is enjoying a 6-1-2 run over its last nine games.

While Sandin-Pellikka’s resurgence is a story on its own, there is a subtle subplot running throughout the season is his unofficial duel with New York rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer. The 2025 top pick in Schaefer is widely regarded as the favorite for the Calder Trophy as he leads all rookie blueliners in points.

Sandin-Pellikka trails by ten points and is still looking to make his case for being in the conversation. This matchup Tuesday added another chapter, with both young defenders showing glimpses of their high-end potential.

This season, Sandin-Pellikka has amassed 13 points in 34 games, ranking fourth among rookie defensemen. For Red Wings fans, his recent surge is particularly encouraging. Early in the season, concerns were raised that his game was trending toward that of Shayne Gostisbehere, a comparison Detroit supporters were not excited about. Sandin-Pellikka’s combination of offensive instincts and defensive reliability has begun to show the top-end upside Detroit hoped for when they drafted him.

If he can keep building on this stretch, it could be a huge boost for the team. The Red Wings have been waiting for him to show his full potential, and he is starting to do that. As the Red Wings push toward the postseason, keeping Sandin-Pellikka’s momentum is going to be key as he could be a much needed secondary source of scoring that some team's may not expected with Sandin-Pellikka hopefully establishing the young defender as one of the league’s rising stars.

