Red Wings' Sixth Round Pick Emerging as Surprise Gem in Prospect Pipeline

As the Detroit Red Wings continue to grapple with inconsistent goaltending, sitting 18th in goals against per game this season. Many fans are looking ahead to a future without veterans John Gibson or Cam Talbot and toward the eventual arrival of blue chip prospects like Trey Augustine and Sebastian Cossa in full-time roles. The Red Wings faithful may also take comfort in knowing that the organization’s pool of blue-chip goalie prospects appears to be growing.

Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) on X

Rudy Guimond. 2015: #RedWings birthday cake. 🎂 2023: #RedWings draft pick. 🥹

Late in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Red Wings selected a netminder out of the USHL in Rudy Guimond with their sixth round pick. Many didn't think much of the Pointe-Claire, Quebec native as he would go on to produce lackluster numbers with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, finishing with a 14-18-3 record and a 3.53 goals against average (GAA). It wasn't until he made the shift to the Quebec's junior hockey league (QMJHL) that Guimond had finally arrived and in dominant fashion.

QMJHL (@QMJHL) on X

Just a quick reminder that Rudy Guimond has yet to lose a game… that is all! 👋 @monctonwildcats | #QPlayoffs

After departing the USHL to join the Moncton Wildcats, Guimond dropped only a single game for the remainder of the season, compiling an incredible 24-1-0 record across the regular season and playoffs. He posted a 1.73 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage during the regular season, numbers that dipped slightly in the postseason to a 2.25 GAA and a .916 save percentage.

Red Wings Prospects (@LGRWProspects) on X

Moncton wins 5-0 Rudy Guimond(6th round ‘23) 31 save shutout 3rd⭐️⭐️⭐️ Grayden Robertson-Palmer(7th Round’25) 1 Goal +2 2 PIM 1/2FOW 2 Hits #LGRW

The Wildcats went on to capture the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as QMJHL champions and entered this season as the clear team to beat. Opponents are still struggling to solve Guimond, who has opened the year with a 10-3-1 record, a 2.39 GAA, and a .916 save percentage through 14 starts.

Moncton also features another Red Wings prospect in 2025 seventh-round pick Grayden Robertson-Palmer. With both players off to strong starts, Detroit fans have been keeping a close eye on the Wildcats, energized by the early success of their budding prospects.

Before this season began, Guimond committed to Harvard for the 2026–27 campaign, a decision that surprised many, given his time at Yale with their U16 and U18 programs and the expectation in some circles that he would eventually play there.

Now, Harvard appears to have an elite goaltender on the way, and the Red Wings may have another long-term option developing in their pipeline. He’s still years out, but he represents another valuable lottery ticket should Detroit’s current group of goaltending prospects fail to solidify the crease.

