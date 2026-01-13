Red Wings' Todd McLellan on Tomas Holmstrom, James van Riemsdyk, and Net-Front Impact

The Detroit Red Wings got another goal from James van Riemsdyk, who banged home a rebound in front of the net much in the same style of how four-time Stanley Cup winner Tomas Holmstrom made his living.
On an evening in which the Detroit Red Wings honored Sergei Fedorov, a current member of the team drew parallels to one of Fedorov's longtime teammates.
Veteran forward James van Riemsdyk scored his 12th goal of the campaign early in the opening period of play, banging home a rebound much in the same style as one of Fedorov's longtime teammates, Tomas Holmstrom.
Known as the Demolition Man, Holmstrom made life a living nightmare for opposition goaltenders throughout his NHL career.
While they have a different playing style, both Holmstrom in the past and van Riemsdyk in the present continue to be a formidable presence around the net.
Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan, who was an assistant coach under Mike Babcock with the Red Wings squad that featured Holmstrom from 2005 through 2008, appreciates what both players brought while noting their differences.
"We've got him there now, and I've talked about this before, but he can create space for himself or create space around him, so he's a load to handle," McLellan said. "But he's a little different than Homer."
"Homer was all about the screen and the chaos that he created," McLellan continued. "The game was played differently, too, you could cross-check as many times as you wanted. Homer hung in there and created chaos."
van Riemsdyk has been especially useful in not only limiting the view of opposition goaltenders, but getting his stick on loose pucks off rebounds as he did on Monday evening.
As McLellan noted, Detroit's opposition likely would have dealt loads of physical punishment to a net-front presence like Holmstrom. While that isn't necessarily the style of play any longer, Detroit continues to benefit from a savvy veteran who makes his living in the immediate area of the crease.
"A lot of times, teams leave the net front guy alone until they have to deal with him," McLellan said. "That was the case tonight, James was by himself when he put it in. But he's got a knack around there, maybe a little different than Homer, though."
