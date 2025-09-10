Sergei Fedorov’s Mentorship Helps Boost Former Red Wing Daniel Sprong

The tenure of former Detroit Red Wings forward Daniel Sprong was relatively short, lasting only a single season. He played a role in Detroit's offensive attack by scoring 18 goals in 76 games, the second-highest total of his career in a single season.

After struggling last season and playing for three separate NHL teams, Sprong took his professional career overseas and now plays for CSKA Moscow in the KHL, which happens to be the former club of Red Wings Hall of Famer Sergei Fedorov.

As a tribute to Fedorov, Sprong chose to wear No. 91, the same number Fedorov donned throughout his Detroit career, which the Red Wings recently announced will be retired and raised to the rafters at Little Caesars Arena in a pregame ceremony this January.

Fedorov is helping Sprong adjust to life playing in the KHL as he recently explained to Sport-Express.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

“There is no point in explaining about the league, because a certain adaptation process needs to be completed. We are solving technical and hockey issues that relate to his game and the game of the entire team.

“For now, he plays with both foreigners and Russian players. The adaptation process has begun.”

It’s a gesture Sprong clearly values, providing him with an added boost of motivation.

"Sergei Fedorov talks to me every day,” Sprong said. “That helps me a lot. He’s a very good motivator."

Fedorov previously served as the head coach, and later the general manager, of CSKA Moscow before being informed in 2024 that his contract wasn't going to be renewed.

Red Wings To Officially Retire Sergei Fedorov's No. 91 Jersey Number

In a move that was long overdue, the Detroit Red Wings announced this morning that the iconic No. 91 jersey number of Sergei Fedorov will be retired and raised to the rafters at Little Caesars Arena.

On January 12, fans can expect a night filled with nostalgia as a special pregame ceremony will honors Fedorov before his No. 91 is raised to the rafters, likely with several of his former teammates in attendance. Fedorov's No. 91 will rightfully join the numbers of Red Wings legends like Steve Yzerman, Nicklas Lidstrom, Gordie Howe, Ted Lindsay and many others.

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!