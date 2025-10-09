"Show What I Can Do": Elmer Soderblom Aims To Stay With Red Wings For Good

There has never been a player in the history of the Detroit Red Wings, who are entering their centennial campaign in the NHL, taller than the Swedish-born Elmer Soderblom.

For the second time in his professional career, the towering 6'8" forward made the cut for the Red Wings out of Training Camp, and this time, he aims to stay in the NHL for good.

Ironically, when Soderblom initially made the Red Wings' roster in October 2022, they began the new season against the Montreal Canadiens, the same opponent they'll begin this campaign against on Thursday.

Soderblom tallied his first career goal early in the third period of that game, not only registering a career milestone with his parents in the stands but also breaking what was a scoreless tie that ultimately finished as a 3-0 Red Wings victory.

The camera repeatedly panned to Soderblom's parents, who were visiting from Sweden and were overjoyed, even getting high fives from Kevin Larkin, Dylan's father.

For his efforts, he was awarded the game's first star of the night.

"It was my first game, NHL debut, it was a very special night," Soderblom said as he looked back on his debut and first goal three years ago. "It was very fun and exciting, and a dream come true. I just remember good stuff from that night."

Soderblom, whom the Red Wings selected in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2019 Draft, skated in 21 games for the Red Wings that season before being returned back to the Grand Rapids Griffins, where he remained until being called back up to the team last season. He ultimately played in 26 games, scoring four goals while adding another seven assists.

Soderblom has demonstrated an offensive touch before in his career, as he led Frölunda HC J20 in scoring with 29 goals and 26 assists in the 2019-20 campaign. To date, his highest scoring season of professional hockey came with the Griffins in 2023-24, registering 13 goals with 16 assists in 61 games played.

During the offseason, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman saw fit to extend Soderblom for another two seasons with a $1.125 million cap hit, and he will likely skate on the team's fourth line to begin the season with Michael Rasmussen and newcomer Mason Appleton.

In what will be his second opportunity to cement his place in the lineup after making the team out of Training Camp, Soderblom is already envisioning not only remaining consistent in his performance but also using his notable stature to his advantage.

"I want to show that I can play good at this level and keep improving, and just become a better player. My goal is to keep being consistent and show what I can do," he said.

"I've learned to be more consistent and use my size to my advantage and play with my size, and still use my hands and shot," he continued. "I feel like I've found a good combination and found a way to be consistent."

The 2025-26 NHL Season has officially begun for several teams, and for the Detroit Red Wings , it will commence on Thursday evening against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena.

As far as knowing no player out of the nearly 1,400 men who have suited up for the Red Wings over the last 100 years has stood taller than he does, it’s not something that’s top of mind for Soderblom - but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t think it’s an interesting reality.

"A couple times, it's fun," he said with a grin when asked if he's ever pondered his status as the tallest player in team history. "Not that I think too much of it, but it's a fun fact."

