"That's A Good Sign": Red Wings Find Positives In Win Despite Being Outshot

Getting outshot by a 40-15 margin and constantly getting hemmed into their defensive zone wasn't the strategy for the Detroit Red Wings on Monday afternoon, and yet things still worked out for them thanks to a superhuman performance from goaltender Cam Talbot.

Talbot stood on his head for the Red Wings, making 38 saves and singlehandedly keeping Detroit in the contest despite the relentless attacks from the Leafs.

The victory was Detroit's second straight over the Maple Leafs in just under 48 hours in the wake of their 6-3 win on Saturday evening at Little Caesars Arena.

Mason Appleton's goal with 45 seconds left in regulation stood up as the game-winning tally for the Red Wings, who also got goals from Dylan Larkin and James van Riemsdyk.

The respective goals from Appleton and van Riemsdyk were both their first since signing with Detroit during the offseason.

Head coach Todd McLellan noted parallels between the two games, pointing out that the Maple Leafs did to the Red Wings what Detroit had done to them on Saturday.

“We were always chasing the game, as they were the other night,” McLellan said. “The quicker, harder and faster team hemmed the slower team. Goaltending was huge, obviously. Talbs’ superior effort in the pipes to give us even a chance to find a way to some points. But then, still the resilience."

While it could have been discouraging for the Red Wings to lose what was a two-goal lead in the third period, the fact that they didn't wilt and somehow found a way for some late-game heroics is a positive in McLellan's mind.

"We gave up a two-goal lead and didn’t quit. It didn’t look like we were real polished, but we didn’t quit. That’s a good sign.”

