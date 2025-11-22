“That’s What Cat Does”: DeBrincat Delivers OT Dagger to Lift Red Wings

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings managed to seize victory from the jaws of defeat on Saturday afternoon, wrestling two points away from the Columbus Blue Jackets thanks to a two-goal third period comeback that was capped by the overtime game-winner from Alex DeBrincat.

DeBrincat cut down the wing and roofed a shot into the upper corner of the net past goaltender Jet Greaves, guaranteeing the extra point for the Red Wings and giving them the victory in the wake of what was a disappointing 5-0 shutout loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday evening.

It was DeBrincat’s seventh goal of the season, and he scored it in true goal-scorer’s fashion, finding a sliver of open net from a sharp angle, just as he has throughout his entire NHL career.

Afterward, head coach Todd McLellan said DeBrincat is one of the few players he’d want to have the puck on his stick in that moment.

"That's a tough spot for goaltenders to cover," McLellan said. "You see a lot of shots even going in off helmets, the goaltender's mask or helmet. That's what Cat does. We pay him to make that shot. He's done it his whole career. I can't think of, maybe another one or two guys I'd want in that situation, but Cat would certainly be one of them."

DeBrincat himself chalked it up to a bit of luck on his part.

"I saw him down on the post as I was going by that guy (Blue Jackets defenseman) and I feel a lot of goalies do that nowadays and you just have to hopefully find your spot," DeBrincat said of his goal. "Maybe a little lucky there, but at that point in overtime, it's probably my last rush to create something and just lucky enough to put it in."

However, it’s easy to argue that for a player like DeBrincat—who has twice scored 40 goals and added 39 more last season—a shot like that was pure talent, not luck.

