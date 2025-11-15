“The Points Will Come": Red Wings Rookie Emmitt Finnie Shrugs Off Slump

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

One of the major storylines for the Detroit Red Wings as they began their centennial campaign in the NHL was the emergence of a trio of rookies who made the final roster thanks to their strong showings in both Training Camp and the pre-season.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Emmitt Finnie, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka all began the season with the Red Wings for their rookie campaigns in the NHL. While Brandsegg-Nygård has since been returned to the American Hockey League, both Finnie and Sandin-Pellikka continue their tenures in Detroit.

After a blazing hot start to his career with four goals and four assists, Finnie has hit the wall in terms of offense.

He hasn't registered a point since scoring as part of Detroit's historical 6-4 comeback victory over the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 25, and he's been since been moved down further in Detroit's lineup after having initially spent a few weeks playing on the club's top line.

That's not to say that Finnie is concerned about his first career NHL scoring drought, however.

"This is the best League in the world, and points aren't going to happen every night," Finnie explained. "Droughts are going to happen, and I'm just trying to stay positive and confident and just contribute in other ways."

"I'm just going to keep playing my game, trying to get to the net and the points will come."

Finnie is known for playing with an edge to his game, which he plans on continuing to utilize while being a nuisance to opposition goaltenders and defensemen in close proximity to the net, the area of the ice he feels he's most effective.

I like to play hard and get to the net, I feel like that's where I generate most of my chances," Finnie said. "Playing physical and around the net, that's when I feel like I'm at my best."

Despite his scoring drought, the confidence that head coach Todd McLellan had and continues to have in Finnie has not wavered.

"If we said that we’d have a seventh-round draft pick that hadn’t really played any pro hockey playing for us 19 games in and playing a prominent role, we would all be happy," McLellan said.

McLellan continued his praise of Finnie by noting the other things that he does that don't show up on the scoresheet.

“He does so much extra work for a lot of guys,” he said. “He cleans up messes on the way back because he skates so well. He loosens up pucks on the forecheck, he’ll go to the net, he stirs things up a little bit, draws some penalties. There’s a lot of assets there."

"The confidence in him hasn’t gone or diminished at all."

