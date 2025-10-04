Todd McLellan: Injury Delayed "Outstanding" Chance For Former First Rounder To Make Red Wings

Injuries are unfortunately a part of life in the National Hockey League, and a key prospect of the Detroit Red Wings found that out the hard way during pre-season play.

Forward Nate Danielson, who was well on his way to becoming a candidate to land a roster spot with the club for the beginning of the new season, suffered a wrist injury during the Red Wings' 3-2 setback against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sept. 26.

Danielson, whom the Red Wings made the ninth overall pick in 2023, spent last season with the AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins and tallied 12 goals with 27 assists in 71 games.

As described by head coach Todd McLellan, the untimely injury delayed what would have been an "outstanding" chance by Danielson to have made the final roster.

"A guy like Danny, in my opinion, from what I saw, would have had an outstanding opportunity to make the team," McLellan said earlier in the week.

"He probably doesn't want to hear me saying that, but yet I think he does," McLellan continued. "We need to get him healthy, because I think he could play here. But that changes things all of a sudden."

Because of Danielson's injury, it will give other players vying for a roster spot a better chance of securing said.

Among the players still looking to claim a coveted roster spot with the Red Wings for their Opening Night matchup against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 9 include Jonatan Berggren and Elmer Soderblom along with youngster Emmitt Finnie, who has impressed during pre-season play.

Before his injury, Danielson had tallied a goal with two assists in three pre-season games.

The Red Wings have one game remaining in their pre-season schedule on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs before their regular season schedule begins next week.

