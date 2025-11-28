Todd McLellan Makes Multiple Changes To Red Wings Lines For Clash Vs. Lightning

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Following two straight losses, the Detroit Red Wings have once again pulled out the line combination blender for their matinee tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena.

The Red Wings are welcoming Simon Edvinsson back into the lineup after he'd missed the previous three games with an illness that had been circulating throughout the Detroit dressing room.

Edvinsson warmed up on a pairing alongside Moritz Seider. Additionally, the Red Wings have re-inserted Jacob Bernard-Docker into the defensive pairings alongside Albert Johansson, while rookie Axel Sandin-Pellikka skated alongside Ben Chiarot.

The Red Wings also returned Erik Gustafsson to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Up front, there were other switches as both Elmer Soderblom and Jonatan Berggren have been designated as healthy scratches. Michael Rasmussen, who was activated off Injured Reserve earlier today, returns to the lineup and will skate on the fourth line alongside J.T. Compher and Mason Appleton.

James van Riemsdyk, who has scored two goals in as many games, has been moved up to the second line alongside Alex DeBrincat and Marco Kasper, while Patrick Kane moves down to the third line with rookie Nate Danielson and Andrew Copp.

The Red Wings warmed up with the following combinations:

Emmitt Finnie - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat - Marco Kasper - James van Riemsdyk

Andrew Copp - Nate Danielson - Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen - J.T. Compher - Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson - Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson - Jacob Bernard-Docker

Goaltender John Gibson returns to the crease after Cam Talbot started the last two games.

