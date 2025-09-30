Todd McLellan Points To "Dynamic" Axel Sandin-Pellikka in Loss to Penguins

Swedish defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka is one of the most intriguing prospects that the Detroit Red Wings have at their disposal, and he's been getting valuable experience and playing time thus far in Detroit's pre-season schedule.

Monday night's setback against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena was Sandin-Pellikka's latest introduction to play at the NHL level, and he's held his own, having already logged heavy minutes.

In his first preseason game, a 3-2 Detroit win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sept. 23, Sandin-Pellikka led all Red Wings skaters with 22:36 of ice time. He was literally seconds from leading all skaters in ice time in the next game, another 3-2 victory over the visiting Buffalo Sabres, finishing just 13 seconds behind Moritz Seider.

He also ranked first and second in total ice time in Detroit’s most recent games, against the Sabres in Buffalo and on Monday night against Pittsburgh, respectively.

During each of the aforementioned games, he's seen ample time on Detroit's power-play, living up to his reputation of being, as goaltender John Gibson called it, "an offensive defenseman."

'Yeah, tonight was really my first night playing with him," Gibson said. "In Traverse City, I was going against him the whole time. You can definitely tell that he's an offensive defenseman. He's joining the rush, shooting the puck. He looked solid out there tonight."

Following Detroit's choppy 2-1 setback against the Penguins on Monday, head coach Todd McLellan bluntly said that multiple players who were on the ice needed their performances to improve, but that Sandin-Pellikka was not one of them.

"I Wasn't Impressed": Todd McLellan Speaks Bluntly After Red Wings Play Flat In 2-1 Loss To Penguins

The good news for the Detroit Red Wings is that their 2-1 setback at Little Caesars Arena against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins is that it won't count against them in the standings, as it was the fifth pre-season game of their schedule.

"I thought that Axe was, overall tonight, was certainly one or two on our blue line, as far as tonight's game went," McLellan said. "I thought he played a pretty solid outing. In our end, he handled the pressure and made plays from the red line in, he was dynamic and moved pucks around."

"He was a factor. He wasn't someone I walked into the coach's room after the game and talked about or worried about, other than the positive side."

That wasn’t the case for several other players who, although not mentioned by name, surely heard about it from McLellan behind closed doors.

"There were some others back there that need to get better," McLellan said.

Sandin-Pellikka chose to wear jersey No. 44, becoming the first Detroit defenseman to do so since Christian Djoos, who appeared in 36 games during the 2020-21 season. Before Djoos, the number had been worn by Anders Eriksson, later traded for Chris Chelios in 1999, and by Russian Five member Viacheslav Fetisov, who eventually switched to No. 2.