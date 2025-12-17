Todd McLellan Praises John Leonard After Red Wings Debut

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The injury to Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane, who is considered day-to-day, necessitated a call-up from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins.

Forward John Leonard, who is playing in his first campaign with the Red Wings organization after agreeing to a one-year contract during the offseason, leads the AHL with 19 goals in 20 games and was the natural choice.

"I liked his game, you could see his speed and creativity. That line was a factor in the game. Patty Kane, of course we'd like to have him, but when we didn't, I thought John went in and did a really good job. The pace of the play on that line stayed up, and the chances they created were probably on the positive side of the ledger at the end of the night."

Leonard helped generate a prime offensive opportunity midway through the first period when he sent a cross-ice feed to a waiting and wide open Copp, who was stoned by Sorokin.

He then had a partial breakaway opportunity in the second period after taking a heads-up pass from Copp; his initial chance was stopped by Sorokin, and he nearly scored on the rebound attempt.

In all, he skated in 13:02 of ice time and registered a pair of shots on goal while dishing out one hit.

Leonard will remain in the Red Wings lineup for the second consecutive game as they host the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday evening.

