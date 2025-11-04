"Unfinished Business": Dylan Larkin Looks Ahead To 2026 Winter Olympics

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

After picking up their fourth win in their last five outings, the Detroit Red Wings will conclude their road trip with a tilt against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday evening (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

A large part of Detroit's early season success can be attributed to the incredible start of Dylan Larkin, whose 18 points are good for a five-way tie for fourth overall in total NHL scoring.

Tuesday evening's game will see Larkin matched up against Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel, whom he's played with not only at the U.S. National Team Development Program but also for Team USA at the Four Nations Face-Off tournament in February.

Larkin and Eichel will be teammates with one another on Team USA once again this upcoming February as part of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina.

Following practice on Monday in Las Vegas, Larkin reflected on his friendship with Eichel and that it's no surprise that he's continuously included near the top of lists of the best NHL forwards.

"We played together at the U.S. Program, such a great relationship with him and so many good memories," Larkin said.

"His success is no surprise to a lot of people, but to be close with him and to see it up front and how hard he works and how dialed in he is, it was great to see," Larkin continued. "Something I'll always remember is that Four Nations, the level of talent and how awesome it was hanging around the guys."

Larkin and Eichel represented the United States at the Four Nations Face-Off, where Team USA and Team Canada each earned wins against one another. However, Canada had the last laugh with a 3-2 overtime victory in the championship game at Boston’s TD Garden.

Larkin, who scored the go-ahead goal for Team USA in their first matchup on Feb. 15, then spoke about the elite level not only of the on-ice competition but on the collection of sheer talent that he had the chance to play with during the tournament.

"It was an unbelievable experience and you get the taste for that, the best on best," Larkin said. "It was probably the most fun hockey I've had in my career. The speed, the intensity, the skill - you pass the puck to someone and it's a superstar you're passing to. You don't even have to call for the puck, the level of play was incredible."

As far as the painful loss for Team USA in the championship game, Larkin admitted that he and the rest of his teammates that he'll once again suit up with feel as though they have unfinished business.

"There's that side of it and then there's the side where we felt like losing in the championship game wasn't fun, it left a bad taste in our mouths," Larkin said. "We feel like with that group, we have unfinished business and it'll be exciting to have an opportunity to try and be a part of that again."

