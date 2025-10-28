Unfortunate News Announced For Red Wings Prospect Carter Mazur

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings are getting some amazing contributions from rookie forward Emmitt Finnie, who is tied for second overall in total scoring among all NHL first-year players.

Finnie is one of three rookies who made the Red Wings' final cut thanks to a strong showing in Training Camp and the pre-season, along with Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Axel Sandin-Pellikka.

Brandsegg-Nygård was recently assigned to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins, who recently announced that another highly-touted prospect in the Red Wings' system has unfortunately experienced another physical setback.

Forward Carter Mazur, who was one of the candidates to land a roster spot with the Red Wings but fell just short, is being evaluated after he suffered a lower-body injury during a recent practice.

Mazur, whom the Red Wings selected in 2021 (70th overall), was thought of as a potential candidate to be called up to Detroit for a second time in his career following the assigning of Brandsegg-Nygård to the Griffins.

Mazur was injured in early March of last season just 17 seconds into his NHL debut with the Red Wings after suffering a dislocated elbow while going awkwardly into the boards after attempting to throw a hit on an opponent.

He was subsequently placed on Injured Reserve and was unavailable for the rest of the season. It would be an offseason of work for Mazur, who put on several pounds of healthy muscle to his frame.

So far in the 2025-26 campaign with the Griffins, Mazur was off to a hot start by scoring four goals while adding two assists in just five games played.

