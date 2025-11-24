"Very Valuable": Todd McLellan Touts Benefits Of Depth Red Wings Defensemen

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings managed to pull off a comeback victory on Saturday afternoon over the Columbus Blue Jackets, winning by a 4-3 final score in overtime thanks to the seventh goal of the campaign from Alex DeBrincat in the extra session.

Detroit's comeback in the third period from a 3-1 deficit was sparked by goals from defensemen Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider.

However, Detroit's blue line was without the services of Simon Edvinsson, who was announced as a late scratch because of an illness. In Edvinsson's stead, first-year Detroit defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker slotted into the lineup and played 13:07 with a shot on goal.

Head coach Todd McLellan stated that he believes Bernard-Docker performed adequately and did what was expected of him.

"For Dock to come in, it's been a bit of a ping-pong match with his insertion into the lineup," McLellan said. "He's in and then he's out, he's in and out. I talked to him in practice the other day of, 'When you go back in,here's the things we need you to do.' And he did them, he did them well."

Bernard-Docker was signed by the Red Wings during the offseason to a one-year, $875,000 contract. So far this campaign, he's skated in 11 games and has averaged just under 12 minutes of ice time per outing.

Speaking of first-year Red Wings defensemen, Travis Hamonic played in his 13th game of the season and his fourth consecutive game for the Red Wings. McLellan believes the team benefits from all aspects of his game, especially those that are not easily recognized.

"I think Travis, since game one, has become a really important part of his team," McLellan said. "He just quietly goes about his business, but what you don't see or hear or maybe recognize is all the little stuff he does on the bench and in the locker room, and with some of the younger defensemen. Very valuable and noticed by the staff."

Right now, Edvinsson has been listed as day-to-day with his illness that caused him to miss Saturday's game. The Red Wings have since called up Erik Gustafsson from the Grand Rapids Griffins, where he registered eight assists in 10 games played.

