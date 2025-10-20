"Winning In Different Ways": Dylan Larkin Points To Depth Contributions As Part Of Winning Streak

Key contributions from up and down the lineup have proven huge for the Detroit Red Wings, who have now won five consecutive games after their dud of a Home Opener on Oct. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Their latest victory was a 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers and their high-powered offensive attack of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Rookie forward Emmitt Finnie scored twice, including his first career NHL goal, while team captain Dylan Larkin remained hot with two goals of his own.

Larkin also added a pair of assists for four total points, tying his single-game career high.

It was the third straight game that the Red Wings were shorthanded, as Patrick Kane wasn't able to play after crashing into the boards during overtime of Friday night's overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Larkin attested to the depth and leadership that the team features, noting the contributions of players like Albert Johansson, Mason Appleton and James van Riemsdyk that don't necessarily attract attention in the headlines.

"Winning in different ways and leadership from all throughout our lineup," Larkin said about his team's five-game winning streak. "Albert Johansson had one of his best games tonight, but it probably won't get talked about, what he's done for our blue line. (Mason) Appleton coming in, JVR, how he just makes play after great play, that probably won't get talked about."

"We have guys contributing in ways that aren't on the scoresheet, and when guys are out, we have guys stepping up."

Forward Lucas Raymond, who had missed the previous two games, was in the starting lineup but wasn't at 100 percent and even briefly departed the game before coming back to the bench."

Rookie Emmitt Finnie's Two Goals Help Red Wings Win Fifth Straight Game

Detroit Red Wings rookie forward Emmitt Finnie scored his first two NHL goals, helping his team earn their fifth straight win with a 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Little Caesars Arena.

When discussing the contributions the Red Wings have received throughout their lineup, head coach Todd McLellan said he spoke with a few players about the need to elevate their performances - a challenge he felt was answered against Edmonton.

"We have capable players here," McLellan said. "Now, nobody wants to lose those two and play without them, but we have capable players further down the lineup. They just have to elevate and play."

"They can't hide," McLellan continued. "They have to give a little bit more, and I spoke to a couple of them today: 'Without certain players in the lineup, your play has been okay, but we need more now.' And they're able to deliver it. We just have to draw it out of them, and tonight, I thought they did a good job."

