Oilers' Roster Battle Moves to the Regular Season

Training camp might be officially over, but for several players hoping to solidify their spot on the Edmonton Oilers roster, the real competition is just beginning.

With Zach Hyman starting the season on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) following wrist surgery and an expected return date of early November, there's suddenly a legitimate top-six opportunity available.

And if you think the roster is locked in stone now that opening night has arrived, you haven't been paying attention to how quickly things can change in this league.

The Absence Of Zach Hyman Is A Massive Deal For the Oilers

Hyman's absence creates a massive hole. This is a guy who brings physical edge, forechecking intensity, and the ability to finish around the net. That's not just any roster spot—that's premium minutes on one of the best lines in hockey. Someone has to fill that role, and whoever does it successfully isn't giving that spot back easily, even when Hyman returns healthy.

The obvious candidates made the opening night roster. Matthew Savoie and Isaac Howard were both fighting for spots during training camp, and while both made the cut, the evaluation period is far from over.

Preseason performance is one thing. Regular-season hockey, while playing against top competition every night, is entirely different. If anyone struggles early or doesn't bring what the team needs, no one's going to wait around hoping they figure it out.

That's where the leftovers come in.

The players who made it through camp but are sitting in Bakersfield or riding the press box, just waiting for the chance to get that start. One injury, one cold stretch, one bad week, and suddenly they're getting the call.

The Oilers carried 55 players through training camp for a reason. Some of those guys are legitimate NHL players waiting for their opportunity, and that opportunity could come any day now.

Look at the bottom six. Beyond the core guys, there's constant competition for those third and fourth-line spots. The Oilers need energy, they need physicality, they need players who can kill penalties and win battles. If someone isn't bringing that consistently, there's always another hungry player ready to take that spot.

Nobody should be comfortable.

The defence is another area where jobs aren't completely secure.

Yes, the top pairs are mostly established, but the bottom pairing and extra defenseman spots are always in flux. Training camp might have determined the opening night roster, but it didn't guarantee anyone's job security beyond that.

And let's talk about the pressure that Hyman's injury creates beyond just filling his spot. The Oilers need depth scoring more than ever now. They can't rely on just Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to carry the offence while Hyman is out. That means everyone in that lineup needs to step up.

The third line can't just be a checking line—they need to contribute offensively. The fourth line needs to create energy and momentum. Every player on this roster just got more responsibility, whether they realize it or not.

This is where the lack of comfort should really set in for some guys. The Oilers made the Cup Final the last season and came up short. With McDavid's new two-year extension creating a compressed window, if players aren't performing and clear upgrades are available, don't think for a second that changes won't be made.

There Is No Time For Oilers Present or Future To Relax

This isn't about loyalty anymore—it's about winning.

The guys in Bakersfield need to dominate. The AHL isn't just a development league for them anymore—it's an audition. Every goal, every strong game, every time they show they're ready for the next level, that's one step closer to an NHL opportunity. And with Hyman out and the roster still finding its chemistry in real games, those opportunities could come faster than anyone expects.

Even for players who made the opening night roster, there's no time to relax. The season is 82 games long, and roster spots are fluid. A slow start could mean a trip to the minors or finding yourself as a healthy scratch.

The Oilers need to win now, and that means meritocracy matters more than ever. You're only as good as your last shift.

So while the official training camp roster might be set and opening night is here, the real competition is just getting started. Hyman's injury opened a door. Roster spots are never truly secure. And for the players fighting for ice time and trying to prove they belong, training camp isn't over. It's just moved to the regular season, where the stakes are higher and the margin for error is thinner.

