Colorado's Demolition Job Should Finally Wake Up the Oilers

The Colorado Avalanche rolled into Rogers Place on Saturday night and delivered a 9-1 beating that left no doubt about which team is actually contending for a Stanley Cup this season. Nathan MacKinnon had four points. Cale Makar had four points. The Avalanche scored nine goals against a team that's supposed to be one of the best. And they should feel pretty damn good about it.

This wasn't a fluke or an off night. This was Colorado showing exactly what top teams do when they face opponents who aren't playing winning hockey. They exploited every defensive breakdown. They capitalized on every turnover. They turned a competitive game into a rout before the halfway point and never let Edmonton back into it.

"two high powered offensive teams, you probably would have thought nine, nine goals total in the game, not for one side," commented Avs goalie Scott Wedgewood. "So obviously, credit to us. We kind of exposed them to spots, and we did a good job defensively.

"At some points in the game, they could have had a couple of little chances of getting life and staying in it."

The Avalanche are now 9-1-5 and sitting comfortably at the top of the Central Division. They've won four straight games. They're doing everything right offensively, playing structured defensively, and getting contributions throughout their lineup. MacKinnon looks like an MVP candidate. Makar continues to be one of the most dynamic defensemen in the league. And this is a team that knows exactly what it is and executes that identity consistently.

The Oilers, meanwhile, are 6-6-3 and searching for answers after the most lopsided home loss anyone can remember. Nine goals allowed at Rogers Place. Stuart Skinner was pulled after giving up five goals on 16 shots. Calvin Pickard came in and allowed four more. The defensive structure that's been questionable all season completely collapsed under pressure from a superior opponent.

This is what happens when you spend a month blowing leads, collecting a string of one-point games in overtime and only talking about everything that needs to get fixed. Eventually, you face a team that's actually good, and they expose everything you've been trying to ignore. Colorado didn't need the full 60 minutes to prove they were the better team—they had it settled by the first intermission.

Tempers Flare Between Oilers In Clash During Intense Practice

Trent Frederic and Jake Walman exchanged heated words during an intense Oilers practice on Friday. Is this a good sign for the team?

The question now is whether this humiliation serves as the catalyst the Oilers desperately need. Getting beaten this badly in front of your home crowd, against a team that's clearly superior in every measurable way, should force some uncomfortable conversations in that locker room. The gentle adjustments and minor tweaks haven't worked. Maybe this level of embarrassment finally demands real change.

For Colorado, this was validation. They've been playing excellent hockey all season, but dominating a team with McDavid and Draisaitl on the road sends a message to the rest of the Western Conference. The Avalanche aren't just good—they're dangerous. They're the kind of team that can score nine goals on any given night if they please. That's terrifying for opponents who have to face them.

"Whenever you come into this building with the talent they have, you know, it's going to be a challenge," continued Wedgewood. "It just kind of tilted in our favour, and then we just kept capitalizing. Obviously, on any given night, anyone can win in this league. And with two teams like this, it was probably a highly tuned in game, but you know, it's one of those ones that you will take."

Two Defensemen Tagged As Reason For Oilers' Power Rankings Drop

Two top defensemen for the Edmonton Oilers are struggling, but are they to blame for the team's recent drop in NHL power rankings?

Hopefully, this is the rock bottom moment Edmonton has been avoiding. They've lost games before. They've blown leads. They've played poorly. But losing 9-1 at home is different. That's not a tight game where a few bounces go the wrong way. That's not overtime heartbreak. That's getting thoroughly dominated by a team that's simply better at hockey right now.

The wake-up call has been delivered. The alarm is ringing.

Colorado left Rogers Place feeling good about themselves, and they should. They came into a tough building, faced a talented opponent, and made it look easy. The Avalanche are legitimate Cup contenders, and they play like it every night. The Oilers are a mess trying to figure out how to stop the bleeding.

“I definitely hope that this is rock bottom for us,” said Kris Knoblauch. “I hope this wakes up a lot of guys and we understand we’ve got a lot of growing to do to become a good hockey team.”

Is Hockey Culture Too Hard On Players?

Fans blast stars like McDavid and Bouchard. Is the relentless online barrage crushing NHL players, or is it just part of the game?

Saturday night showed the gap between where Edmonton thinks they are and where they actually are. That gap is massive, and closing it requires more than just talking about being better. It requires fundamental changes to how they approach games, how they defend leads, and how they respond when faced with adversity.

The Avalanche provided the blueprint for what the best teams look like. They're structured, disciplined, and dangerous. The Oilers provided the cautionary tale of what happens when talent thinks it's enough without execution. Colorado walked away winners while Edmonton walked away humiliated.

Hopefully, humiliation is what finally forces this team to change. Because nothing else has worked, and Saturday night proved just how far they have to go.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.