Did The Oilers Dodge A Bullet With Carter Hart?

Carter Hart signed a professional tryout with the Vegas Golden Knights today, and the timing couldn't be more telling. He won't be eligible to suit up until December 1st due to disciplinary measures from the league. And yet, Vegas is betting on a goaltender who hasn't played meaningful hockey in nearly two years to potentially solve their crease issues.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are watching from a distance, likely grateful they never went down that road.

Hart has been absent from the NHL for nearly two years, not because of injury, but because he was facing sexual assault charges stemming from the 2018 World Juniors incident. That's not a normal absence. That's time spent dealing with legal proceedings, public scrutiny, and the mental toll that comes with being at the center of such a case.

Let's be clear about something: the Oilers were rumoured to have interest in Hart at various points. When goaltending questions plagued Edmonton's playoff runs, Hart's name came up in speculation. But the moment the World Juniors sexual assault case became public and Hart was charged, that interest evaporated. And rightfully so. Regardless of the not guilty verdict that came on July 24, 2025, the reality is that this case brought massive scrutiny, public attention, and questions that no team trying to win a Stanley Cup needs hanging over their locker room.

Hart has a career .906 save percentage with six career shutouts and a 96-93-29 record over six seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers. Those are middling numbers for a starting goaltender. But the bigger issue isn't the statistics—it's the baggage.

The not guilty verdict on July 24, 2025, cleared him legally, but it doesn't erase the reality of what happened. Hart was suspended by the NHL on January 29, 2024, and hasn't played since. He was one of five players charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving the 2018 Canadian World Junior team.

The case dominated headlines for months. Even after the not guilty verdict, questions remain about judgment, character, and whether a team wants to deal with the constant media attention and public opinion that comes with signing him.

Then there's the injury history. Hart's injury history during his six-year career with the Flyers is "about as long as a CVS receipt," as Hannah Kirkell put it. Durability matters for a starting goaltender, especially on a team with championship aspirations. The Oilers can't afford a goaltender who's frequently unavailable or playing through issues that affect performance.

The Oilers have Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard as their goaltending tandem, and with Connor McDavid's team-friendly $12.5 million AAV extension, they suddenly have cap flexibility to explore adding a third goaltender or upgrading the position without having to move out existing pieces. McDavid leaving money on the table was specifically designed to give the Oilers options like this.

The idea that Edmonton should have pursued Hart—a 27-year-old coming off a nearly two-year absence, with all the public scrutiny that it entails—was never realistic. Why tie up resources and create controversy when McDavid's contract gives them the flexibility to pursue other options?

Vegas is in a different situation. Adin Hill sustained a lower-body injury recently, creating immediate need. They can afford to take a flyer on Hart with a professional tryout because their goaltending situation is uncertain. But even for Vegas, this is a gamble. Hart isn't eligible to play until December 1st, and it's going to take six weeks for him to get back into NHL game shape. That means Vegas is banking on a goaltender who won't be ready until potentially mid-to-late December, and even then, there's no guarantee he'll be the player he was before he left.

The Oilers don't have the luxury of gambling on maybes. Connor McDavid just signed a two-year extension that says "win now." Leon Draisaitl is in his prime. The cup window is compressed and urgent. Bringing in a goaltender with Hart's question marks would have been the opposite of what this team needs—which is reliability, consistency, and someone who can handle the pressure of playoff hockey.

The Golden Knights released a statement saying they're "aligned with the process and assessment the NHL and NHLPA made in their decision" and remain "committed to the core values that have defined our organization".

That's PR language acknowledging they know this signing comes with complications.

The potential fan and media uproar in Edmonton would have been immediate and intense. Bringing in Carter Hart, regardless of the not guilty verdict, would have sparked outrage from significant portions of the fanbase who don't separate legal outcomes from personal judgment about character and values.

Skinner Redeems Himself At MSG, For Now

Stuart Skinner needed this one. After the scrutiny, the criticism, the endless questions about whether he's capable of being the starting goaltender for a cup-contending team, he walked into Madison Square Garden and delivered a 30-save shutout in a 2-0 win over the New York Rangers.

The Oilers operate in a Canadian market where everything gets amplified. Scrutiny is relentless. Fans have strong opinions and aren't shy about expressing them. The organization's public image matters, especially when you're trying to sell tickets, maintain sponsorships, and present yourself as a championship-calibre franchise that represents the community.

Bringing in Hart after everything that's happened would have created backlash that no team chasing a Stanley Cup needs.

Vegas can absorb that attention differently than Edmonton can. The Golden Knights operate in a different media environment with different expectations and a fanbase that doesn't have the same emotional investment. The Oilers don't have that luxury.

The reality is that Hart might work out for Vegas. He might rediscover his form, stay healthy, and become a useful piece for them. The not guilty verdict means he's legally cleared to play, and the NHL's decision to allow him back means the league has made its mind up.

But even if Hart succeeds in Vegas, it doesn't mean the Oilers made a mistake by staying away. Edmonton's situation is different. And here's the thing: the Oilers don't need to take that risk. McDavid's team-friendly contract gives them cap space to explore other goaltending options without creating controversy. They can keep Skinner, keep Pickard, and still have flexibility to add or upgrade if needed. Why would they burn that goodwill and create unnecessary problems when they have other paths available?

Stuart Skinner just showed what he's capable of at MSG. Calvin Pickard has looked confident in his opportunities. The Oilers have a goaltending situation that, while not perfect, is functional and improving. And thanks to McDavid's contract, they have the cap space to add to that position without damaging their public image.

Adding Hart to that mix would have created more problems than solutions, more controversy than clarity, more damage to the organization's reputation than any on-ice benefit he might provide.

Did the Oilers dodge a bullet? Absolutely. Not just because of Hart's on-ice questions or the nearly two-year layoff, but because of the fan and media uproar that would have followed, the damage to the organization's public image, and the perception that the Oilers valued winning over values.

The not guilty verdict clears him legally, but it doesn't erase how signing him would have been received in Edmonton. When your championship window is three years and your captain just took a discount to give you cap flexibility, you can't afford to burn goodwill and create unnecessary controversy when other options exist.

Vegas is taking a gamble. The Oilers chose to stay away entirely. Smart teams know when the risk isn't worth the potential reward. So no, the Oilers didn't dodge a bullet with Carter Hart—they made the right call by never putting themselves in that situation to begin with.

