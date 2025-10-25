Ex-Oilers Forward Breaks The Ice With New Team

During this off-season, the Edmonton Oilers traded forward Viktor Arvidsson to the Boston Bruins in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick. The move was understandable, as the Oilers needed to free up cap space, and Arvidsson had a tough time finding his fit with Edmonton.

In 67 games during his lone season with the Oilers in 2024-25, Arvidsson recorded 15 goals, 12 assists, 27 points, and a minus-3 rating. Overall, it was a bit of a down year for Arvidsson.

Arvidsson has had a bit of a quiet start to his Bruins tenure this season, as he posted just one assist in his first seven games. However, the former Oiler has now officially broken the ice with his new club.



Since his quiet start to the campaign, Arvidsson has recorded a point in each of his last three games with the Bruins. This included him scoring his first goal as a Bruin during their Oct. 25 matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.

It was a unique goal, too, as the former Oiler banked it off Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood from behind the net.

Now with his ongoing hot streak, Arvidsson has recorded one goal and four points in 10 games this season with the Bruins. It will be interesting to see if the former Oilers winger can continue to get on the scoresheet for Boston from here.