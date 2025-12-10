Ex-Oilers Forward Comes Out Retirement & Signs Overseas

Former Edmonton Oilers forward Derick Brassard is officially coming out of retirement.

According to Nicolas St-Pierre, Geneve-Servette of Switzerland's National League has signed Brassard for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

Seeing Brassard sign overseas is certainly surprising, as the 38-year-old forward has not played professionally since the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Ottawa Senators. However, he is now resuming his career overseas, which is undoubtedly cool to see.

Brassard will now provide Geneve-Servette with a player with a ton of NHL experience. The 2006 sixth-overall pick played 16 seasons in the NHL, where he recorded 215 goals, 330 assists, and 545 points in 1,013 games.

Brassard spent a small amount of his NHL career as a member of the Oilers. In 15 games for the Oilers during the 2021-22 season, the longtime NHL forward posted two goals, one assist, 21 hits, and a minus-2 rating.