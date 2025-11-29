Ex-Oilers Forward Heating Up With New Team

The New Jersey Devils picked up a 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 28. Former Edmonton Oilers forward Connor Brown chipped in during New Jersey's win, as he recorded the primary assist on Brenden Dillon's third-period goal that gave the Devils a 3-0 lead.

With this assist, Brown now has three points over his last three games with the Devils. With this, the former Oiler is starting to heat up for New Jersey.

Brown has also been off to a good start with the Devils this season. In 17 games so far this season with the Metropolitan Division club, the former Oilers forward has recorded six goals, three assists, and nine points. With numbers like these, he is giving the Devils some solid secondary offensive production early on this campaign.

Brown joined the Devils this off-season after signing a four-year, $12 million contract with them in free agency. This officially marked the end of Brown's two-year stint with the Oilers. In 153 games with the Oilers over that span, he recorded 17 goals, 25 assists, 42 points, and a plus-1 rating. This included him posting 13 goals and 30 points in 82 games with Edmonton this past season.