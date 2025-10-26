Former Oilers Winger Thriving With New Team

During the off-season, former Edmonton Oilers forward Connor Brown signed a four-year, $12 million contract with the New Jersey Devils in free agency. This was after Brown posted 13 goals, 17 assists, 30 points, and a plus-9 rating in 82 games with the Oilers in 2024-25. He also had five goals and nine points in 20 playoff games for Edmonton this spring.

The Devils bringing in a player like Brown was understandable, as they were in need of more secondary offensive production. Now, so far in 2025-26, Brown is providing the Devils with just that.

In nine games this season with the Devils, Brown has recorded five goals, one assist, and a plus-2 rating. He is also continuing to heat up as the season carries on, as he currently has a three-game point streak. He also has scored a goal in each of his last two games.

Brown's latest goal against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 26 was particularly impressive, though, as he beat Avs goaltender Trent Miner on the breakaway with an awesome wrist shot.

Brown also scored for the Devils against the Oilers during their Oct. 18 matchup.

While the season is young, there is no question that Brown is off to a strong start to his Devils tenure. It will be intriguing to see how he builds on it from here .

In 153 games over two seasons with the Oilers from 2023-24 to 2024-25, Brown posted 17 goals, 25 assists, 42 points, and a plus-1 rating.