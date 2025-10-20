Hockey Fights Cancer Hits Oilers Close to Home

Hockey Fights Cancer night means something different this year for the Edmonton Oilers and their extended family. The recent passing of beloved sports reporter John Sexsmith at age 63 after a 13-year battle with cancer, combined with anthem singer Robert Clark's recent announcement that he's been diagnosed with Hairy Cell Leukemia and will be starting treatment soon, brings the fight against cancer uncomfortably close to home.

John Sexsmith was a fixture at Global Edmonton for 26 years, covering the Oilers and the broader Edmonton sports scene with warmth, humor, and genuine care for the stories he told. He wasn't just a reporter, he was part of the fabric of Edmonton hockey culture. His son Joel plays for the University of Alberta Golden Bears, and John was a high-performance coach with Hockey Alberta and a coach facilitator who coached other coaches. The hockey community wasn't just his beat, but his life.

Sexsmith was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012 and took an extended medical leave between March 2016 and March 2018. He returned to work in spring 2018, living with the disease rather than letting it define him. He battled the cancer quietly for the first several years before going public with his journey. When he did go public, he used his platform to raise awareness about men's health, participating in Movember and raising money for medical research.

His impact on Edmonton sports coverage was undeniable. Managing editor Fletcher Kent said "Nobody was able to do it like Johnny did. There aren't many out there that could make non-sports fans care about sports. John could." That's the mark of someone who understood sports were about more than just scores and stats—they were about people and stories and community.

Now Robert Clark, the Oilers' official anthem singer since 2010, faces his own battle. Clark has become a beloved fixture at Rogers Place, his powerful renditions of "O Canada" setting the tone before every home game. His voice is part of what makes Oilers game nights special, that moment before the puck drops when the entire building comes together.

Clark announced he's been diagnosed with Hairy Cell Leukemia and will be starting treatment soon. Hairy Cell Leukemia is a rare, slow-growing blood cancer that affects white blood cells. While it's treatable, the diagnosis means Clark faces the uncertainty and challenges that come with any cancer diagnosis—treatment, recovery, and the mental toll of fighting a disease that upends your life.

Oilers Activate Jake Walman From Injured Reserve

The Edmonton Oilers are getting a big piece of their blue line back this week.

These two stories—Sexsmith's recent passing and Clark's diagnosis—illustrate why Hockey Fights Cancer is more than just an awareness campaign with purple tape and special jerseys. It's personal. It's about people the hockey community knows and cares about. It's about recognizing that cancer doesn't care if you're a reporter who spent decades telling stories or a singer whose voice opens every home game.

The Oilers organization and Edmonton hockey community have always rallied around their own. Sexsmith volunteered for many charity organizations but had a special place in his heart for Sport Central, an organization that helps less fortunate athletes in Edmonton. In recent years, he joined the Alberta Cancer Foundation's philanthropy team. Even while fighting his own battle, he was working to help others.

Clark has been similarly open about his life and challenges, using his platform to advocate for mental health awareness and authenticity. Now he'll need that same community support as he begins treatment and navigates his own cancer journey.

Results and Takeaways: Poor Execution And Missed Chances Doom Oilers in Detroit

The Edmonton Oilers struggled again on the road, generating few shots and little finish. Their late surge came too late, as the Red Wings outworked and out-chanced McDavid’s group.

Hockey Fights Cancer night at Rogers Place will carry extra weight this season. The purple jerseys and the awareness messaging will feel less like a league-wide initiative and more like a tribute to people the organization and fans actually know. Sexsmith's memory will be present in the press box where he spent so many years. Clark's absence from his usual spot singing the anthem will be a visible reminder of the fight he's currently facing.

Cancer doesn't discriminate. It affects reporters and anthem singers, players and coaches, fans and families. Hockey Fights Cancer exists to raise awareness and funds for research that might one day eliminate these stories entirely. Until then, nights like this serve as reminders of why the fight matters and who it's for.

John Sexsmith's 13-year battle with cancer ended last week, but his impact on Edmonton sports and his contributions to cancer awareness will last far longer. Robert Clark's battle with Hairy Cell Leukemia is just beginning, but he walks into it with an entire hockey community behind him.

Hockey Fights Cancer. This year, for the Oilers, it's not just a slogan. It's about people they know, people they've lost, and people they're fighting to keep. That makes every purple jersey, every moment of awareness, and every dollar raised feel more urgent and more personal than ever before.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.