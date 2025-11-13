How Badly Are The Oilers Missing Zach Hyman?

Zach Hyman might return to the Edmonton Oilers lineup tonight against Philadelphia. Might. The wrist injury he suffered in Game 4 of last season's Western Conference Final has kept him out since May 27th, and while he's been practicing with the team and looks ready, the timeline keeps shifting. First it was November 1st. Then it was within a week. Now it's maybe tonight, maybe later on the road trip.

The constant delays tell you something about how careful the Oilers are being with his return. They need him healthy for the long haul, not rushed back before he's ready. But those delays also highlight just how badly this team has been missing him since opening night.

Here's what Hyman brings that nobody else on this roster can replicate: he goes to the net. Every shift. Every game. He doesn't care about getting cross-checked or slashed or having goalies fall on him. He plants himself in front and makes life miserable for opposing goaltenders. That presence creates chaos, deflections, rebounds, and second chances that turn half-opportunities into goals.

Without him, the Oilers have been auditioning players for McDavid's wing for over a month. Matt Savoie got a look. Andrew Mangiapane has tried to fill the role. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins moved up and down the lineup. None of them bring what Hyman brings—that relentless forechecking energy and willingness to pay the price in the dirty areas.

When Hyman is in the lineup, everyone else slots into place. McDavid and Draisaitl can play on separate lines because Hyman gives McDavid a linemate who complements his game perfectly. Nugent-Hopkins can center the third line where he's most effective. The depth players can settle into roles that suit their skill sets instead of being asked to do things they're not built for.

Without Hyman, the Oilers have been scrambling. The line blender runs constantly because no combination feels quite right (albeit that second line looks pretty good). Players get promoted into roles they're not ready for, then get demoted when it doesn't work. The entire forward structure feels unsettled because one key piece is missing from the puzzle.

The numbers back this up. Hyman scored 54 goals in 2022-23 and followed it up with 27 goals in 73 games last season while dealing with injuries. He added five more goals in 15 playoff games before the wrist injury ended his season. That's consistent, reliable production from a player who can finish around the net and create havoc on the forecheck.

The Oilers rank 28th in the NHL in five-on-five goals. Part of that is execution, part of that is structure, but a significant part is not having Hyman's net-front presence and ability to turn offensive zone pressure into actual goals. The power play has been excellent—scoring at over 33 percent—but even-strength scoring has been inconsistent all season.

Hyman also brings intensity. Last playoffs, he dished out 111 hits in 15 games. That physical edge has been missing from the Oilers' game this season. They've been less aggressive, less willing to engage physically, less able to establish dominance along the boards and in front of the net. Hyman's return changes that immediately.

Then everything else has to get figured out. Does Mangiapane move down? Does Nugent-Hopkins stay on the wing or go back to center? Does the second line of Draisaitl, Roslovic, and Podkolzin stay together or get broken up?

Those are good problems to have. Better than spending another month slotting players into roles they can't quite fill while the Oilers coast through overtime wins.

When Hyman slots back onto McDavid's wing—and make no mistake, that's where he belongs—suddenly everyone else can find their proper spot. The lineup stabilizes. Roles become clearer. The constant shuffling can finally stop because the piece that makes everything else work is back in place.

The Oilers are 8-6-4 without Hyman. That's below .500 and nowhere near where they expected to be at this point. Some of that is execution, some is defensive lapses, some is just bad luck. But a significant part is missing a player who makes everyone around him better simply by doing the dirty work.

Tonight might be the night. Or it might be Saturday in Carolina. Whenever it happens, the Oilers will finally have the lineup piece they've been missing since May.

Zach Hyman isn't flashy. He won't make highlight-reel plays. But what he does—going to the net, forechecking relentlessly, creating chaos in front of goalies—is exactly what the Edmonton Oilers have been missing. And when he finally returns, the difference should be obvious immediately.

The Oilers have been managing without him. But managing isn't the same as thriving. Tonight, if he's ready, they might finally get back to the latter.

