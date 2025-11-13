Jack Roslovic Showing Up When The Oilers Need Him Most

Jack Roslovic signed with the Edmonton Oilers on October 8th for $1.5 million on a one-year deal. No training camp. No preseason. He jumped into the lineup on October 14th against the Rangers and has quietly become one of the most consistent offensive contributors on a team desperately searching for consistency.

Tonight's overtime winner against Philadelphia was his second in three games. He'd beaten Columbus on Monday the same way. Two clutch goals in crucial moments when the Oilers needed someone to step up and deliver. That's what Roslovic has been doing since he arrived—showing up when it matters most.

Four goals. Ten points through 15 games. Not bad for a guy who missed training camp and had to figure out systems and linemates on the fly.

This isn't some fluke hot streak either. Roslovic has points in six of Edmonton's last eight games—nine points total in that span with a plus-four rating on a team that's been hemorrhaging goals defensively. He's doing exactly what his track record suggested he could do.

At even strength, Roslovic has seven points through 15 games. That's just two behind McDavid for the team lead and tied with Draisaitl. For a player who joined the team without any preparation, that's remarkable production. For a team that ranks 28th in the NHL in five-on-five goals, that's desperately needed offense.

What makes Roslovic valuable isn't just the points—it's how he generates them. The guy shoots. A lot. He currently leads Edmonton forwards with over nine shots per hour at five-on-five, higher than any current Oilers skater posted in either of the past two seasons. That willingness to pull the trigger has been conspicuously absent from much of the forward group this year.

The chemistry with Leon Draisaitl has been particularly encouraging. The line of Draisaitl, Roslovic, and Vasily Podkolzin has out-shot opponents 55-34 and out-scored them 7-2. There might be a real second line there, which is something this team has been searching for all season.

Roslovic has also stepped into Zach Hyman's net-front role on the power play. David Tomasek got that opportunity early in the season with mixed results. Roslovic has been more effective, using his body to create chaos in front and finishing the chances that come from it.

This wasn't supposed to work out this smoothly. Roslovic signed late after bigger money didn't materialize elsewhere. The contract included a no-movement clause until November 1st before reverting to a four-team trade list, suggesting both sides viewed this as potentially temporary. He missed all of training camp and preseason, then had to jump into a lineup mid-stride and figure things out on the go.

Instead, he's been one of the few bright spots in what's been a frustrating start to the season. While other forwards struggle to generate consistent offense, Roslovic keeps showing up on the scoresheet. While the team searches for secondary scoring behind McDavid and Draisaitl, he's provided it without fanfare or complaint.

Two overtime winners in three games tells you something about a player. That's clutch. That's delivering in the biggest moments. Columbus on Monday. Philadelphia tonight. Both games where the Oilers desperately needed someone to be the hero, and Roslovic stepped up both times.

Roslovic has multiple 20-goal seasons and several 35-point campaigns on his resume. This isn't a player suddenly overperforming beyond his capabilities. This is a veteran forward doing what he's always done when given the opportunity—score goals, generate chances, and contribute in meaningful ways.

The $1.5 million price tag looks like highway robbery right now. The one-year term gives both sides flexibility moving forward, but if Roslovic keeps this up, the Oilers will have to figure out how to keep him beyond this season. Players who generate even-strength offense, shoot with volume, and score clutch goals in overtime don't exactly grow on trees.

Here's what Oilers fans need to understand: Jack Roslovic didn't just show up to collect a paycheck. He came to Edmonton wanting an opportunity to prove he still belongs as a legitimate NHL contributor. The Oilers gave him that chance, and he's made the most of it exactly when this team needed someone to step up most.

Without Roslovic's production over the past few weeks, the Oilers' record looks even uglier than it already does. Without those two overtime winners, they're sitting with two more losses instead of crucial wins that keep them in the playoff picture.

Tonight's goal against Philadelphia was just the latest example of what Roslovic has been all season—consistent, reliable, and clutch when it matters. He's been exactly what the Edmonton Oilers needed him to be. And for a team that's struggled to find consistent contributors beyond their stars, that's worth getting excited over.

