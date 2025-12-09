NHL Rumors: Oilers Have 2 Goalie Targets To Consider

The Edmonton Oilers' biggest goal should be to improve between the pipes before the 2026 NHL trade deadline passes. The Pacific Division club's goaltending has been shaky this season, and they would benefit from upgrading it because of it.

Due to this, let's take a look at two goalies who could be strong additions for the Oilers to bring in.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins

The Oilers have been connected to Jarry this season, and Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman recently reported that Edmonton has interest in the Penguins' goaltender. With this, Jarry is certainly a trade target to keep an eye on. The 30-year-old goaltender has been a big reason for the Penguins' strong start to the season, as he has recorded a 9-2-1 record, a .913 save percentage, and a 2.54 goals-against average. With numbers like these, he would certainly give Edmonton's goaltending a nice upgrade.

Yet, it is also important to note that Jarry has a $5.375 million cap hit until the end of the 2027-28 season. With this, he would be a long-term investment for the Oilers if acquired.

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

The Blues have had a rough start to the 2025-26 season, and Binnington has certainly struggled. In 20 games this campaign, the 32-year-old goaltender has recorded a 7-7-5 record, a .875 save percentage, and a 3.29 goals-against average. However, when looking at his excellent resume, he could be a goaltender who grabs the Oilers' attention. This is especially so when noting that he was a big reason for the Blues winning the Stanley Cup in 2019 and helped Team Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off.

If the Oilers acquired Binnington, he would be less of a long-term commitment than Jarry. This is because he is only until the end of next season. However, Binnington is more expensive than Jarry, as he has a $6 million cap hit.