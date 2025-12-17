Oilers Look Like Way Too Early Trade Winners After 6-4 Win Over Pittsburgh

Five days.

That's all it took.

Five days after trading Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak, and a 2029 second-round pick to Pittsburgh for Tristan Jarry and Samuel Poulin, the Edmonton Oilers walked into PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night and left absolutely no doubt about which team won this deal—for now.

The Oilers demolished the Penguins 6-4. Leon Draisaitl became the first German-born player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points with four assists. Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists, extending his point streak to seven games. The power play redeemed itself. Jarry made 26 saves against his former team, while Skinner made 17 before getting pulled.

Post-game handshakes, Draisaitl mobbed by teammates, and loud celebrations... this is what validation sounds like.

"A lot of hard work. A lot of people that helped along the way," Draisaitl said. "These accomplishments, they're always directed at the single player, but there's so many people that play such a big part in that."

It's way too early to declare winners. The trade happened on Friday. But skating out of Pittsburgh after that performance—with Jarry stopping pucks, the offence gelling without getting moved around too much, and their former goalie allowing six—it's impossible not to see Edmonton as the clear winner right now.

Granted, it's been one week. But they've won the scoreboard battle and the narrative war.

"Yeah, it feels good," someone probably said, though we don't have that quote verified. What we do have is the reality: Edmonton scored 12 goals in Jarry's first two games.

Jarry looked comfortable, composed, and capable of handling the pressure. Twenty-six saves on 30 shots isn't headline-worthy, but it's solid enough when your team scores six goals. He's now 2-0 as an Oiler with 51 saves on 58 shots across two games.

Skinner, meanwhile, faced 23 shots and allowed six goals before getting yanked. Pittsburgh has now lost six straight games, in both regulation, OT, and shootout.

Not ideal.

Unless you're the Edmonton Oilers, who had as many offensive explosions as reasons to feel vindicated about this trade.

Kulak played meaningful minutes for the Penguins, but he's now part of a team that free-falling down the standings. He never missed a game for Edmonton—295 regular season, 75 playoff games—and helped them reach back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals. Now he and Skinner are watching their former teammate celebrate a milestone they're partly responsible for.

The Oilers are 16-12-6 and have gone 5-1-1 in their past seven games. McDavid has nine goals and 11 assists during his seven-game point streak. And Draisaitl just reached 1,000 points before making it 1,003.

Pittsburgh is 14-9-9 and has lost six straight. They finished 0-2-3 on a five-game homestand. Coach Dan Muse acknowledged it's wearing on them.

"It obviously adds up," Muse said. "It wears on you."

So while Edmonton's offence is rolling, averaging six goals per game with Jarry in net, Pittsburgh just got handed their worst out of six said losses. Jarry looks confident in his new home. Skinner got chased in his Pittsburgh debut.

The numbers tell most of the story. Jarry: two wins, solid goaltending, team scoring at will. Skinner: one loss, six goals allowed in 17 shots. Kulak is fine, but we all knew he would be. Though he did take a delay-of-game penalty that partly led to Draisaitl's 1000th point.

It's been five days. Skinner could find his game in Pittsburgh. Kulak could help shore up their defence. Poulin could develop into something useful in Bakersfield. The 2029 second-round pick could turn into a player.

But right now?

Standing in Pittsburgh after a 6-4 demolition where everything went right for Edmonton and everything went wrong for the Penguins?

It's hard not to see the Oilers as the obvious winners.

Jarry has won both his starts. The team is playing its best hockey of the season. Draisaitl hit 1,000 points. McDavid is on fire. The power play is looking great again. They've scored 13 goals in three games.

And Pittsburgh? Six straight losses. Just watched their former goalie help beat them while their new acquisitions couldn't stop Edmonton's top-six—not that many goalies can.

Way too early to call it.

But if this is how the first five days look, Edmonton made the right move.