Oilers New Forward Could Be Nice Surprise

The Edmonton Oilers had themselves a big day on Dec. 12, as they brought in multiple new players. Goaltender Tristan Jarry was their biggest addition of course, as the Oilers will be hoping that he provide them with more stability between the pipes.

Jarry was not the only player who the Oilers acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in this deal, however, as Edmonton also landed forward Sam Poulin. While Poulin is more of an under-the-radar addition for Edmonton, he should not be ignored.

Before being traded to the Oilers, Poulin was in the middle of a strong season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In 22 games with the AHL club before the move, he posted nine goals, 11 assists, 20 points, and a plus-8 rating. This is after he recorded 19 goals and 43 points in 57 games with the AHL club this past season.

Poulin has struggled to cement himself as a full-time player at this point in his career, however. In 15 games with the Penguins over four seasons, the 6-foot-2 forward has posted two assists and 20 hits. While the 24-year-old winger has yet to break out at the NHL level, perhaps getting a fresh start with the Oilers could help him take a step forward in his development.

Poulin has been showing signs of promise at the AHL level this season, so there is ultimately no harm in the Oilers taking a chance on. The possibility of him taking that next step and becoming a bottom-six forward for the Oilers should not be ruled out. Yet, at a minimum, he should serve as a serviceable call-up option for the Oilers.