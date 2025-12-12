Oilers Recall Defender After Big Day Of Trades

After acquiring goaltender Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins and defenseman Spencer Stastney from the Nashville Predators, the Edmonton Oilers have made a roster move.

The Oilers have announced that they have recalled defenseman Riley Stillman from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

With the Oilers trading away defender Brett Kulak to the Penguins in the Jarry deal, it is not surprising to see them call up another blueliner in Stillman. The 27-year-old defenseman will now give the Oilers another option to work with.

Stillman joined the Oilers organization this off-season after signing a two-year contract with the Pacific Division club in free agency. He has yet to play in a regular-season game for the Oilers this season.

Stillman has instead appeared in 22 games this season with the Condors, where he has recorded two goals, five assists, seven points, and 41 penalty minutes.

In 163 career NHL games split between the Florida Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, and Carolina Hurricanes, Stillman has recorded four goals, 22 assists, 26 points, and 111 penalty minutes.