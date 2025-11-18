Oilers Skilled Prospect Is On Fire In AHL

Back in April, the Edmonton Oilers signed forward Quinn Hutson to a two-year, entry-level contract. This was after Hutson recorded 23 goals, 27 assists, 50 points, and a plus-17 rating in 38 games with Boston University in 2024-25.

Following signing his entry-level deal with the Oilers, Hutson played in his first two NHL games with Edmonton during the end of the 2024-25 regular-season. Yet, so far this season, he has exclusively played in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Bakersfield Condors.

Hutson had a bit of a slow start to the 2025-26 season with Bakersfield, as he recorded just three points in his first 10 games. However, he has now broken the ice big time, as he is on fire as of late with the AHL squad.

In his last four games with Bakersfield, Hutson has recorded four goals, five assists, and nine points. This included him posting two goals and one assist during the Condors' most recent matchup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Nov. 15. With this, there is no question that Hutson has been red-hot as of late.

Hutson will now be looking to keep this kind of play up for the Condors from here. If he does, it could very well lead to him getting a chance on the Oilers' roster again this season.

In 14 games this season with the Condors, Hutson has six goals, six assists, 12 points, and a plus-3 rating.