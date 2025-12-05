Oilers Top Prospect Having Strong Start In AHL

Back in mid-November, the Edmonton Oilers assigned top prospect Isaac Howard to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. This was after he recorded two goals, one assist, 10 penalty minutes, and a minus-2 rating in 17 games with the Oilers to start the season.

So far, Howard is benefiting from being sent down to Bakersfield, as he has been off to a nice start with the AHL club.

In six games so far with the Condors, the 5-foot-10 forward has recorded two goals, five assists, seven points, and a plus-9 rating. This included him recording three straight two-point games from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21.

Seeing Howard put up solid offensive numbers in the AHL is certainly encouraging. The Oilers are hoping that the 2022 first-round pick will be a big part of their future, and he undoubtedly has the potential to be with the amount of skill he has.

Howard's goal from here will be to continue to produce well offensively in the AHL. If he does, it could very well open the door for him to receive another call-up to the Oilers' roster in the near future.