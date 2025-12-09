Oilers Top Prospect Is Starting To Break Out Big Time

The Edmonton Oilers are hoping that prospect Matt Savoie will be a big part of their roster in the future. It is understandable, as the 2022 ninth-overall pick has a lot of skill and the potential to blossom into a very good NHL player.

Savoie has shown promise so far this season with the Oilers, as he has recorded six goals, four assists, and 10 points in 29 games. With this, the 5-foot-10 forward has demonstrated this season that he has the ability to chip in some secondary offensive production at the NHL level already.

Yet, with the way Savoie has been playing as of late, he is starting to show clear signs of breaking out with the Oilers.

Savoie has been finding the back of the net as of late, as he has scored three goals in his last two games alone. This included him putting together a two-goal performance against the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 4.

Savoie has also recorded four goals and five points in his last six games for the Oilers, so he is starting to produce offense more consistently. This is undoubtedly good news for the Oilers, and they will be hoping that Savoie can continue to stay hot for them from here. If he does, it will only make the Oilers an even more difficult team to go up against.