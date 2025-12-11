    • Powered by Roundtable

    Oilers vs Detroit: Pre-game Stats

    Caprice St-Pierre
    Dec 11, 2025, 21:01
    Updated at: Dec 11, 2025, 21:01

    EDMONTON OILERS

    13-11-6 | 32 PTS

    4th place in the Pacific Division

    Last Game: 3-4 L vs BFL

    PP: 31.6%

    PK: 79.8%

    GF-GA: 99-106

    DETROIT RED WINGS

    16-11-3 | 35 PTS

    3rd place in the Atlantic Division

    Last Game: 4-3 W at CGY

    PP: 23.5%

    PK: 79.8%

    GF-GA: 97-103

    HEAD-TO-HEAD

    Detroit Red Wings |  Edmonton Oilers

    16-11-3 ...........Record.............13-11-6

    9-6-1......Home Record.......7-3-3

    8-5-2........Road Record........6-8-3

    5-3-2.......Last 10 Games.......4-4-2

    3.13..........GF/Game..........3.30

    3.32...........GA/Game..........3.47

    23.5% .........PP.........31.6%

    79.8% .......PK......79.8%

    52.2%.......FO%......53.0%

    TOP SCORERS

    Connor McDavid: 30 GP, 16 G, 28 A, 44 PTS

    Leon Draisaitl: 30 GP, 17 G, 21 A, 38 PTS

    Evan Bouchard: 30 GP, 5 G, 23 A, 28 PTS

    Alex DeBrincat: 31 GP, 16 G, 18 A, 34 PTS

    Dylan Larkin: 31 GP, 17 G, 16 A, 33 PTS

    Lukas Raymond: 29 GP, 10 G, 23 A, 33 PTS

    INJURY REPORT

    Kasperi Kapanen (lower body, LTIR); Jake Walman (lower body, LTIR); Jack Roslovic (undisclosed, IR), Connor Clattenburg (eye, IR), Noah Philp (upper body, LTIR)

    Mason Appleton (lower body, IR), Shai Buium (undisclosed, IR-NR).