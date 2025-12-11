Oilers vs Detroit: Pre-game Stats

13-11-6 | 32 PTS
4th place in the Pacific Division
Last Game: 3-4 L vs BFL
PP: 31.6%
PK: 79.8%
GF-GA: 99-106
16-11-3 | 35 PTS
3rd place in the Atlantic Division
Last Game: 4-3 W at CGY
PP: 23.5%
PK: 79.8%
GF-GA: 97-103
Detroit Red Wings | Edmonton Oilers
16-11-3 ...........Record.............13-11-6
9-6-1......Home Record.......7-3-3
8-5-2........Road Record........6-8-3
5-3-2.......Last 10 Games.......4-4-2
3.13..........GF/Game..........3.30
3.32...........GA/Game..........3.47
23.5% .........PP.........31.6%
79.8% .......PK......79.8%
52.2%.......FO%......53.0%
Connor McDavid: 30 GP, 16 G, 28 A, 44 PTS
Leon Draisaitl: 30 GP, 17 G, 21 A, 38 PTS
Evan Bouchard: 30 GP, 5 G, 23 A, 28 PTS
Alex DeBrincat: 31 GP, 16 G, 18 A, 34 PTS
Dylan Larkin: 31 GP, 17 G, 16 A, 33 PTS
Lukas Raymond: 29 GP, 10 G, 23 A, 33 PTS
Kasperi Kapanen (lower body, LTIR); Jake Walman (lower body, LTIR); Jack Roslovic (undisclosed, IR), Connor Clattenburg (eye, IR), Noah Philp (upper body, LTIR)
Mason Appleton (lower body, IR), Shai Buium (undisclosed, IR-NR).