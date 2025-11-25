Pre-Game Stats

10-9-5 | 25 PTS
6th place in the Pacific Division
Last Game: 6-3 W at FLO
PP: 28.8%
PK: 82.3%
GF-GA: 74-85
13-5-4 | 30 PTS
2nd place in the Central Division
Last Game: 3-2 SOL at CGY
PP: 29..3%
PK: 75.7%
GF-GA: 70-60
Dallas Stars | Edmonton Oilers
13-5-4 ...........Record.............10-9-5
6-4-1......Home Record.......5-1-2
7-1-3 ........Road Record........5-8-3
7-2-1.......Last 10 Games.......3-4-3
3.11..........GF/Game..........3.08
3.18............GA/Game..........3.54
29.3% .........PP.........28.8%
75.7% .......PK......82.3%
53.0%.......FO%......53.0%
Connor McDavid: 24 GP, 10 G, 23 A, 33 PTS
Leon Draisaitl: 24 GP, 14 G, 14 A, 28 PTS
Evan Bouchard: 24 GP, 3 G, 17 A, 20 PTS
Mikko Rantanen: 20 GP, 10 G, 18 A, 28 PTS
Jason Robertson: 22 GP, 13 G, 15 A, 28 PTS
Wyatt Johnston: 22 GP, 11 G, 10 A, 21 PTS
Kasperi Kapanen (undisclosed, IR); Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed, IR); Thomas Lazar (upper body); Noah Philp (upper body, LTIR); Jake Walman (undisclosed, out); Curtis Lazar (upper body, out).
Nils Lundkvist (lower body, IR); Adam Erne (lower body, IR); Matt Duchene (upper body, IR); Thomas (lower body, out); Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed, out).
Mikko Rantanen (1 game, two game misconducts)