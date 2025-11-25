Pre-Game Stats

    • Powered by Roundtable

    Nov 25, 2025, 18:44
    Nov 25, 2025, 18:44
    EDMONTON OILERS

    10-9-5 | 25 PTS

    6th place in the Pacific Division

    Last Game: 6-3 W at FLO

    PP: 28.8%

    PK: 82.3%

    GF-GA: 74-85

    DALLAS STARS

    13-5-4 | 30 PTS

    2nd place in the Central Division

    Last Game: 3-2 SOL at CGY

    PP: 29..3%

    PK: 75.7%

    GF-GA: 70-60

    HEAD-TO-HEAD

    Dallas Stars  |  Edmonton Oilers

    13-5-4 ...........Record.............10-9-5

    6-4-1......Home Record.......5-1-2

    7-1-3 ........Road Record........5-8-3

    7-2-1.......Last 10 Games.......3-4-3

    3.11..........GF/Game..........3.08

    3.18............GA/Game..........3.54

    29.3% .........PP.........28.8%

    75.7% .......PK......82.3%

    53.0%.......FO%......53.0%

    TOP SCORERS

    Connor McDavid: 24 GP, 10 G, 23 A, 33 PTS

    Leon Draisaitl: 24 GP, 14 G, 14 A, 28 PTS

    Evan Bouchard: 24 GP, 3 G, 17 A, 20 PTS

    Mikko Rantanen: 20 GP, 10 G, 18 A, 28 PTS

    Jason Robertson: 22 GP, 13 G, 15 A, 28 PTS

    Wyatt Johnston: 22 GP, 11 G, 10 A, 21 PTS

    INJURY REPORT

    Kasperi Kapanen (undisclosed, IR); Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed, IR); Thomas Lazar (upper body); Noah Philp (upper body, LTIR); Jake Walman (undisclosed, out); Curtis Lazar (upper body, out).

    Nils Lundkvist (lower body, IR); Adam Erne (lower body, IR); Matt Duchene (upper body, IR); Thomas (lower body, out); Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed, out).

    SUSPENDED

    Mikko Rantanen (1 game, two game misconducts)

    LINES AND PAIRINGS