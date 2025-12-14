Report: Oilers Had Interest In Sabres Goalie Before Jarry Trade

The Edmonton Oilers made a major move earlier this week, acquiring goaltender Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins. This was after the Oilers were heavily linked to Jarry in the days leading up to the move.

While the Oilers ended up acquiring Jarry, they also reportedly kicked tires on another goaltender before they made their big trade with the Penguins.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Sabres had interest in Buffalo Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon.

"In addition to Tristan Jarry, I believe the Oilers poked around Alex Lyon. Not as seriously as Jarry, but it was there," Friedman wrote.

Lyon has been creating some chatter as a trade candidate due to the Sabres' goaltending situation right now. The Sabres currently have three goaltenders on their roster, with Lyon, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, and Colten Ellis. They also have prospect Devon Levi in the AHL with the Rochester Americans. Thus, there naturally has been some wondering if Buffalo could part ways with a goaltender before the trade deadline passes.

Yet, in the end, the Oilers got their big fish with Jarry. Had the Oilers landed Lyon instead of Jarry, he likely would have served as a 1B or backup goalie for Edmonton.

Lyon has had a solid season on a struggling Sabres team. In 16 games on the year with the Sabres, he has recorded a 5-6-3 record, a .902 save percentage, a 3.13 goals-against average, and one shutout.