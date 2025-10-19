Time to Send Howard to the AHL, Before It's Too Late

Isaac Howard needs to go to the AHL. Not because he's a bad player. Not because he doesn't have a future in Edmonton. But because the best thing for his development right now is getting consistent minutes in Bakersfield rather than sitting in the press box or playing eight minutes a night in a bottom-six role he's not ready for.

The Oilers made the decision to keep Howard on the opening night roster, which was understandable given his college production and the hole left by Zach Hyman's injury. But a few games in, it's becoming clear that Howard isn't quite ready for the NHL grind. Early observations showed him looking "a little behind the play," which isn't a knock on his talent—it's just the reality of jumping straight from college hockey to the NHL without any professional seasoning.

The longer the Oilers wait to send him down, the harder it becomes. Waiting until mid-season to make that decision risks damaging Howard's confidence. Right now, a move to the AHL can be framed as part of the development plan. Three months from now, after he's been a healthy scratch for weeks or struggled through inconsistent ice time, it starts to feel like a demotion driven by failure rather than development strategy.

In Bakersfield, Howard could play 20 minutes a night. He could be in all situations—power play, penalty kill, late-game scenarios. He could make mistakes and learn from them without those mistakes costing the Oilers points in a tight playoff race. He could adjust to the speed and physicality of professional hockey against AHL competition before being asked to handle NHL-level pressure.

Compare Howard's situation to Matt Savoie. Savoie already played a full season in the AHL, putting up 54 points in 66 games with Bakersfield. He learned the professional game. He figured out how to produce consistently over an 82-game schedule. He showed he could handle penalty-killing responsibilities. That preparation is why Savoie looks more ready for NHL duty right now—he's already done the developmental work that Howard still needs.

Howard jumped straight from college to the NHL, and that's a massive leap. The longest season he's played is 37 games at Michigan State. He's never experienced the grind of professional hockey, never learned how to manage his body and energy over a long season, never faced the night-to-night consistency requirements of the pro game. Those lessons are better learned in the AHL where he can play through mistakes rather than watching from the press box.

Results and Takeaways: Oilers Fail To Buckle Down In Loss To Devils

The Edmonton Oilers were looking to rebound from a brutal performance versus the New York Islanders and pick up a win in New Jersey.

The other reality is roster composition. Zach Hyman is expected back in early November. When he returns, the Oilers' forward group gets even more crowded. Where does Howard fit when Hyman is back and healthy? He's already competing for ice time now. Add Hyman back into the mix, and Howard's minutes shrink even further—or disappear entirely.

Sending Howard to the AHL now, before Hyman returns, allows the organization to frame it as a proactive development decision rather than a reaction to roster crunch. It preserves Howard's confidence by making the move before he's had weeks of sitting out or playing minimal minutes. It gives him a clear path forward: go dominate in Bakersfield, show you're ready, and earn your way back up.

There's no shame in spending time in the AHL for a 21-year-old who's never played professional hockey. Every player's development path is different. Some guys can jump straight from college to the NHL and thrive. Others need that intermediate step to adjust. Howard looks like he needs that step, and there's nothing wrong with that.

Reasonable Expectation For Savoie and Howard Moving Forward

Isaac Howard and Matt Savoie are generating buzz in Edmonton, and with good reason. <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/edmonton-oilers#google_vignette">The Oilers</a> need them to contribute this season. But let's be realistic about what "contribute" actually means for two 21-year-olds making the jump to full-time NHL duty.

The risk of keeping him in Edmonton is wasting a year of development. If Howard spends this season bouncing between the press box and playing eight minutes a night in a fourth-line role, what does he actually learn? How does he develop his offensive game when he's not getting opportunities to make plays? How does his confidence survive watching from the stands while the team wins or loses without him?

In Bakersfield, Howard can be the guy. He can play top-line minutes. He can be on the ice in key situations. He can work on the parts of his game that need refinement—the positioning, the pace, the defensive responsibility—without the pressure of every mistake being magnified in the NHL spotlight. That's how you develop offensive players. You give them ice time and opportunity to figure it out.

Matt Savoie's success right now is proof that the AHL development path works. He didn't skip that step. He went to Bakersfield, dominated, learned the pro game, and came back ready. Howard deserves the same opportunity.

Did The Oilers Dodge A Bullet With Carter Hart?

Carter Hart signed a professional tryout with the Vegas Golden Knights today, and the timing couldn't be more telling. He won't be eligible to suit up until December 1st due to disciplinary measures from the league. And yet, Vegas is betting on a goaltender who hasn't played meaningful hockey in nearly two years to potentially solve their crease issues.

The Oilers should send Isaac Howard to Bakersfield now. Not as a punishment. Not as a demotion. But as a development decision that gives him the best chance to become the player everyone believes he can be. Let him play 20 minutes a night. Let him make mistakes and learn from them. Let him build confidence by producing at the AHL level before being asked to contribute in the NHL.

Sooner rather than later. Before confidence becomes an issue. Before Hyman returns and makes the roster decision even more complicated. Before sitting in the press box becomes the norm rather than the exception. Send him down now, let him develop properly, and bring him back when he's actually ready.

That's what's best for Isaac Howard. That's what's best for the Oilers.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.